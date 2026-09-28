How to Wear a Windbreaker Without Looking Like You're Going to the Gym

I have never been an athletic girl. My sports career began and ended with middle- and high-school PE; these days, my relationship with sportswear is limited to workout sets and sneakers I wear to the gym or a fitness class. All to say: Until six months ago, the word “windbreaker” conjured visions of color-blocked retro nylon jackets that felt more suited to an ’80s gym teacher uniform than anything I’d willingly build an outfit around. But these past few seasons, fashion has given technical layers a serious makeover. On the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 runways alone, Miu Miu reimagined the classic windbreaker in cropped proportions, while Loewe leaned into sporty nylon shells with dramatically exaggerated silhouettes.
Somewhere between those runways and the street style photos that followed, I started reconsidering. Today’s updated versions come with funnel necks, fabrics that go beyond nylon (think: cotton poplin, silk, etc.), saturated colors, and sculptural silhouettes meant to pair with pencil skirts, satin shorts, or tailored trousers instead of matching track pants. Even the options currently on the market—from designer versions to ones from COS and Zara—feel decidedly fashion-first.
Since then, the styling possibilities have only gotten broader. Zendaya went head-to-toe sporty in the navy-and-white oversized anorak the actor co-designed with Law Roach for On. Jordyn Woods turned up in an Old Navy full-zip windbreaker with matching parachute pants, proving the look doesn’t require a designer budget. Tyla went in the opposite direction, wearing an oversized New York Yankees windbreaker as a mini dress in Berlin. And Vittoria Ceretti paired a teal Saint Laurent nylon windbreaker with a khaki pencil skirt and heels during Paris Fashion Week. Inspired by these looks, I was ready to admit: Maybe there is an athletic jacket for me after all.
Old Navy
Sea Salt Full-Zip Windbreaker
L'Agence
Lark Colorblock Windbreaker
Cecilie Bahnsen X the North Face
Wind Pullover Jacket
Lioness
Essential Windbreaker
Cos
Nylon Mock-Neck Jacket
Zara
Technical Fabric Jacket
How I Style It
After falling in love with Leset’s Kyoto Carpenter Pants last month, I decided to test the windbreaker waters with the matching jacket. Because the style is made from 100 percent cotton rather than a technical fabric, it felt like an approachable entry point into the trend. I skipped the coordinating pants, however, and paired it with dark-wash jeans instead. Recently, Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike wrote something that stuck with me: “[Color block is] an easy way to make a statement…you really don’t have to try that hard if you play with shapes and materials.”
With that in mind, I layered a contrasting tomato-red shirt underneath, allowing the cuffs and hemline to peek through. A leopard-print handbag added another dose of personality, while thong heels helped counterbalance the casualness of the denim-jacket duo. The fall chill hasn’t fully set in New York yet, but in another month, I’d swap the open-toe pair for a pointed-toe heeled bootie. (I would skip sneakers to avoid leaning too heavily into athleisure.)
Leset
Kyoto Windbreaker
J.Crew
Jules Button-Up
Levi's
Denim Pleat Trouser
Parker Thatch
Micro Jane Leopard Handbag
Anonymous Copenhagen
Chung 50 Kitten Shiny Eel Black
Pandora
Stone-Set Oval Domed Signet Ring
While being influenced by stylish celebrity converts, I’ve been drawn to the contrast of an athletic-adjacent jacket with something overtly pretty, whether that’s lace-trimmed satin shorts or a statement skirt. For a going-out look, I took inspiration from Kravitz’s Saint Laurent ensemble and paired the windbreaker with one of my longtime favorite skirts from Copenhagen Fashion Week brand Munthe. Its bright yellow color and beaded floral adornments played against the jacket’s more utilitarian feel, while a purple pleated turtleneck let me push the color-blocking theory even further. High-vamp heels and a suede bag pulled the whole thing firmly into evening territory.
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Issey Miyake
August Top
Reformation
Helen Midi Skirt
Le Seul
Camellia Pump
Jennifer Fisher
Samira Micro Huggie Earrings
Chloé
Burgundy Mini Bracelet Bag
Pandora
Organically Shaped Stacking Rings
Paired with bold color, embellishment, or a great heel, fashion’s newest windbreakers feel less like a practical layer and more like an unexpected styling choice. I may never be an athlete, but when it comes to this outerwear trend, consider me officially in the game.
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.