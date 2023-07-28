Morrissey Slams Sinéad O'Connor Music Industry Tributes: "You Hadn't the Guts to Support Her When She Was Alive"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sinéad O'Connor tragically passed away this week at the age of 56.

Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from friends and fans, including many people in the entertainment industry who knew her or worked with her in some way.

But Morrissey—the English rockstar who regularly expresses extremely controversial opinions, such as support for far-right politics—has called out what he sees as the hypocrisy of many of these tributes.

In a post on his website, the musician hit out at music industry execs in particular, whom he claims shunned O'Connor during her lifetime only to praise her now.

"She had only so much 'self' to give. She was dropped by her label after selling 7 million albums for them," Morrissey began.

"She had done nothing wrong. She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don’t 'fit in' (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death—when, finally, they can’t answer back."

The singer continued, "The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today … with the usual moronic labels of 'icon' and 'legend.' You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you."

Morrissey went on to call out some of the horrible things that were said about O'Connor during her lifetime, and how the general refrain has changed since she died.

"The press will label artists as pests because of what they withhold … and they would call Sinead sad, fat, shocking, insane … oh but not today!" he wrote.

"She was a challenge, and she couldn’t be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own."

O'Connor's family released the following statement on Wednesday:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."