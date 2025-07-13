Royal Fans Are Thirsting Over Prince William's Crisp White Wimbledon Pants

Royal fans were pretty excited when it was announced Kate Middleton would be attending Wimbledon in 2025. After wearing a white Self-Portrait dress to attend the women's singles final on July 12, the Princess of Wales returned the next day wearing a sleek royal blue dress. Prince William accompanied his wife for the men's singles final on July 13, and his bright white pants caused quite a stir amongst fans. In fact, social media was positively awash with thirsty comments about Prince William's crisp Wimbledon whites.

In keeping with Wimbledon's unofficial all-white dress code, which strictly applies to the players, Prince William wore white linen pants to attend the tennis tournament. A fairly unusual option for the Prince of Wales, who ordinarily wears autumnal shades, royal fans were quick to highlight the bold style choice.

Much like the thirsty furore that ensued when William debuted his rugged beard in 2024, his white Wimbledon pants generated just as much online excitement.

"Let us drool." (Image credit: Getty Images)

On X, one royal fan asked, "Can we talk about William's white pants?!?" A reply came thick and fast: "Unexpected choice but ate nonetheless." Elsewhere on X, another account pointed out the Prince of Wales's chic chinos, and someone commented, "Exactly! Let us drool."

Words couldn't adequately convey one fan's feelings, who shared a fainting GIF. Yet another person concurred, writing on the social media platform, "Prince William looks dashing."

"Unexpected choice but ate nonetheless." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The praise for William's dramatic Wimbledon style didn't stop there, either. "They all look great but hello Prince William!" one fan wrote on X. "Love his outfit."

While Princess Kate's style is usually center stage at royal engagements, it's difficult to deny that Prince William's 2025 Wimbledon outfit has made quite an impact. Stay hydrated out there.

