Royal Fans Are Thirsting Over Prince William's Crisp White Wimbledon Pants
From fainting GIFs to "drool" comments, it's beard-gate all over again.
Royal fans were pretty excited when it was announced Kate Middleton would be attending Wimbledon in 2025. After wearing a white Self-Portrait dress to attend the women's singles final on July 12, the Princess of Wales returned the next day wearing a sleek royal blue dress. Prince William accompanied his wife for the men's singles final on July 13, and his bright white pants caused quite a stir amongst fans. In fact, social media was positively awash with thirsty comments about Prince William's crisp Wimbledon whites.
In keeping with Wimbledon's unofficial all-white dress code, which strictly applies to the players, Prince William wore white linen pants to attend the tennis tournament. A fairly unusual option for the Prince of Wales, who ordinarily wears autumnal shades, royal fans were quick to highlight the bold style choice.
Much like the thirsty furore that ensued when William debuted his rugged beard in 2024, his white Wimbledon pants generated just as much online excitement.
On X, one royal fan asked, "Can we talk about William's white pants?!?" A reply came thick and fast: "Unexpected choice but ate nonetheless." Elsewhere on X, another account pointed out the Prince of Wales's chic chinos, and someone commented, "Exactly! Let us drool."
Words couldn't adequately convey one fan's feelings, who shared a fainting GIF. Yet another person concurred, writing on the social media platform, "Prince William looks dashing."
The praise for William's dramatic Wimbledon style didn't stop there, either. "They all look great but hello Prince William!" one fan wrote on X. "Love his outfit."
While Princess Kate's style is usually center stage at royal engagements, it's difficult to deny that Prince William's 2025 Wimbledon outfit has made quite an impact. Stay hydrated out there.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.