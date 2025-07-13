Kate Middleton Accessorizes Her Royal Blue Dress With an Editor-Approved Sun Hat for Wimbledon Return

Kate Middleton delighted fans on July 12 when she attended the women's singles final at Wimbledon wearing a white Self-Portrait dress. On July 13, the Princess of Wales returned to the famed tennis tournament, this time with husband Prince William, and children Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Unsurprisingly, her second day outfit didn't disappoint, and she made sure to remember her enviable sun hat to ward off London's heat wave.

Arriving to watch Italy's Jannik Sinner compete against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, Princess Kate wore a royal blue V-neck dress. She accessorized the summery outfit with her wide-brimmed, ribbon-trimmed, straw-style hat from L.K. Bennett —an item Marie Claire's own senior royal editor, Kristin Contino, rightfully adores.

Princess Kate and her family arriving at Wimbledon on July 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For footwear, Princess Kate re-wore her $750 Ralph Lauren Collection Celia Calfskin Pumps. Cartier's $3,350 18K Pink Yellow White Gold Classic Trinity Hoop Earrings and Daniella Draper's Gold 8 Diamond Luxury Forever Trace Chain Necklace, which starts at $4,700, added some sparkle to the outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's royal blue dress shares some similarities with a bright yellow Roksanda dress the royal wore to Wimbledon in 2022.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her solo appearance on July 12, Princess Kate opted for a Self-Portrait dress in a very familiar silhouette.

Kate Middleton wearing Self-Portrait at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized the dress with an Anya Hindmarch tote bag and a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps . For jewelry, Kate opted for a gold Halcyon Days bracelet and Cartier earrings .

Princess Kate's 2024 appearance at the tennis tournament happened during her chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a bespoke purple Safiyaa dress , and the rare public appearance delighted royal fans.

Princess Kate at Wimbledon in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)