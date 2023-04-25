Introducing the “Princess Shuffle”: A Classy Kate Middleton Moment So Subtle It Took 14 Months to Go Viral

Have you ever heard of the “Princess Shuffle”? Over 1 million people on TikTok have, and it centers around the Princess of Wales heel to toe scooting to get closer to Queen Margrethe of Denmark while in that country for a visit in February 2022 (back when she was the Duchess of Cambridge still). It’s what People calls a “stealthy move to change position for [a] photo op” and it’s gone viral.
While posing for photos during her official welcome to Denmark alongside that country’s Queen and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at Christian IX’s Palace (the Queen’s official residence), the Queen extended her arm to invite Kate closer to her for a photo. As she looked at the photographers assembled, Kate shuffled closer to the Queen—and TikToker @the.royal.watcher caught it and posted it yesterday. It already has surpassed 1 million views and 50,000 likes.
“And in heels!” remarked one commenter, zooming in on Kate’s black stiletto pumps. “I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out.”
The subtle repositioning was apparently so subtle that it took us all a full 14 months to even notice it. Thank you for your service, @the.royal.watcher. I wonder if this is something Kate learned in her training on how to be a royal?
And fun royal trivia fact for your next dinner party: Queen Margrethe is, after Queen Elizabeth’s death last September, the only currently reigning queen regnant in the world. I’ll be back with more factoids later—off to practice my “Princess Shuffle” for my next photo op…
