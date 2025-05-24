How Kensington Palace Hopes to "Reset the Balance" After Controversial Remarks About Kate Middleton's Fashion Choices
Prince William was reportedly "appalled" at the way his wife was treated following the announcement.
Kate Middleton's style has always fascinated royal fans, and inspired people all over the world to copy her fashion choices. As a result, people were shocked when Kensington Palace announced they'd no longer be discussing Princess Kate's fashion credentials, instead hoping for a greater focus on her work projects. Now, a royal expert is suggesting that Kensington Palace has been forced to undergo some changes in the wake of backlash to their controversial comments about the Princess of Wales's style.
Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell explained, "We'll see the royal households try to create more of a balance between pieces written about what they're wearing versus what they're doing." Russell continued, "And I think that's probably what they're attempting to do—reset the balance."
Earlier this year, a royal source told The Times, "There is an absolute feeling that [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing....She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting." The source continued, "There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance."
However, the palace source was forced to correct their earlier statement after people reacted negatively to the idea that Princess Kate's style choices weren't important or influential.
Speaking to People, the royal source explained, "I have received numerous questions about a story regarding the Princess of Wales's clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits." The source continued, "To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not the Princess of Wales...To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness's clothing."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
George, Charlotte, and Louis "Delighted" to Welcome New Puppies
"The patter of tiny feet in the Wales's household has ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do."
-
Elle Fanning's Givenchy Skirt Suit Has a Secret Back Detail
Business in the front, party in the back.
-
The Fictional Port Haven Mansion From 'Sirens' Looks Completely Different in Real Life
Here's where the Netflix miniseries starring Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy was filmed.
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are "Delighted" as Princess Kate and Prince William Announce New Additions to Their Family
"The patter of tiny feet in the Wales's household has ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do."
-
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans to "Rub Elbows" With the Royal Family This Fall—and Has a Special Invite for George, Charlotte and Louis
The country star said she'll "go out all out to try to make it a royal treat for them."
-
Princess Kate Trades Butter Yellow for This Spring's Nautical Trend in $2,495 Diana-Inspired Coat
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in Scotland.
-
This Unexpected Royal's Wedding Dress Cost 18 Times More Than Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen Gown
It's the most expensive royal wedding gown in history.
-
Prince William Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Can Be Bribed With This "Currency"
The royals received some adorable gifts at a Buckingham Palace garden party.
-
Princess Kate Just Wore a Tiara Again—But Not in the Way You'd Expect—and It's a Major Tribute to Princess Diana
Diamonds are forever.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate's Garden Party Guests Give Major Clue as to Who Will Be Their "Rock" When He Becomes King
Royal squad, assemble.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Careful Not to Overwhelm" Prince George as They Prepare Him to be King
"I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation."