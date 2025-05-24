Kate Middleton's style has always fascinated royal fans, and inspired people all over the world to copy her fashion choices. As a result, people were shocked when Kensington Palace announced they'd no longer be discussing Princess Kate's fashion credentials, instead hoping for a greater focus on her work projects. Now, a royal expert is suggesting that Kensington Palace has been forced to undergo some changes in the wake of backlash to their controversial comments about the Princess of Wales's style.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell explained, "We'll see the royal households try to create more of a balance between pieces written about what they're wearing versus what they're doing." Russell continued, "And I think that's probably what they're attempting to do—reset the balance."

Kensington Palace will reportedly attempt to "reset the balance" following their comments. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, a royal source told The Times , "There is an absolute feeling that [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing....She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting." The source continued, "There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance."

"She wants the focus to be on the really important issues." (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the palace source was forced to correct their earlier statement after people reacted negatively to the idea that Princess Kate's style choices weren't important or influential.

Speaking to People , the royal source explained, "I have received numerous questions about a story regarding the Princess of Wales's clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits." The source continued, "To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not the Princess of Wales...To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness's clothing."