This Vintage Clip of Kate Middleton Apologizing to Prince William After Beating Him in a Boat Race Is Going Viral on TikTok
"We were sabotaged," Will joked after Kate beat him not once, but twice.
Getting ready for a royal family flashback courtesy of a vintage clip of Kate Middleton and Prince William from the couple's 2014 trip to Aukland, New Zealand that's currently going viral on TikTok.
In the clip, Kate can be seen playfully (and adorably) apologizing to her husband after beating him not just once, but twice when the two faced off in a yacht race on the trip.
The clip, which has more than 21K likes and close to 515K views as of this writing, features Kate (looking nautical AF in a blue and white striped top) saying, "I am sorry," while holding Will's hands after her back-to-back victories.
@mrsmiddletonx ♬ Into Your Arms (feat. Ava Max) - Witt Lowry
Will and Kate both stepped up during the April 2014 trip and took the helm of an Emirates Team New Zealand Americas Cup yacht for the race, which was held at the Viaduct Basin, in Auckland. According to a report from Sky News at the time, "Kate left William in her wake as she took the helm of one of the Team New Zealand America's Cup yachts for almost the whole 90 minutes spent on the water."
Kate's victory was made even sweeter by the fact that, according to Sky News, Will had previously told New Zealand Prime Minister John Key that he would be the one to win the race (which was apparently seen by some as a kind of "revenge match" for a dragon boat competition that Will actually won during the royal couple's 2011 tour of Canada).
"We were sabotaged," Will joked after losing the Aukland race, and, when someone told him that Kate looked pleased to have won, he added, "I bet she is. Selfless husband. I wanted a quiet night."
Eric Haagh, who was the skipper of William's boat, recapped the race and explained that, even though "William was a good sailor," Kate ultimately won because she "pushed us around into a bad position" and "did very well."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Haagh also confirmed that the couple's reputation for being competitive is well-earned, revealing William had a slightly salty reaction when his wife won both races.
"William was very competitive right from the start—he didn't want to lose," Haagh added. "When Kate won both the races he just said: 'At least she'll be happy.'"
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Phylicia Rashad Wore Silver Micro Braids, So Now I Want Silver Micro Braids
A true trendsetter.
-
Taylor Swift Blessed Us With the Ultimate Ponytail Hairstyle Hack
Plus, it can be done in minutes!
-
Taylor Swift Is \201cReally Looking Forward\201d to This Fall When Her Relationship with Travis Kelce Will Be \201cCompletely Different\201d
\201cThe past two seasons were a whirlwind," a source said. "It wasn’t easy but they made it work."
-
The "Cheeky" Joke Prince William Made Referencing a Former Queen at Formal Windsor Castle Event
The Prince of Wales was speaking to 'Bad Sisters' star Anne-Marie Duff at the time.
-
How Prince George and Prince William's "Shared Passion" Made a Windsor Castle Event "Extra Special" for One Attendee
The father and son duo have made quite the impact.
-
Princess Eugenie Has Allegedly "Formed an Alliance" With Prince William, Which Could Impact Her Future Within the Royal Family
A "shared passion" has "brought the cousins closer together."
-
Why Princess Diana Once "Canceled Lunch" at Kensington Palace to Take Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's
A former royal chef revealed the relatable reason Diana took her kids to the popular fast food chain.
-
The "Staggering" Drug Smuggling Shipment Prince William Helped Intercept With the Royal Navy in 2008
William experienced "a lot of excitement and a lot of danger," per a royal expert.
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Preparing" George, Charlotte, and Louis for "Their Future Roles" Within the Royal Family
"William takes his responsibilities...very seriously," a royal expert explained.
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Could Be "Tempted" to Secretly Bid on Their Mother's Outfits in New Auction
Who could blame them?
-
Princess Kate Embraces the Déjà Vu Blue Trend For Surprise Appearance—And Her Necklace Is On Sale
And her necklace is on sale.