This Vintage Clip of Kate Middleton Apologizing to Prince William After Beating Him in a Boat Race Is Going Viral on TikTok

Getting ready for a royal family flashback courtesy of a vintage clip of Kate Middleton and Prince William from the couple's 2014 trip to Aukland, New Zealand that's currently going viral on TikTok.

In the clip, Kate can be seen playfully (and adorably) apologizing to her husband after beating him not just once, but twice when the two faced off in a yacht race on the trip.

The clip, which has more than 21K likes and close to 515K views as of this writing, features Kate (looking nautical AF in a blue and white striped top) saying, "I am sorry," while holding Will's hands after her back-to-back victories.

Will and Kate both stepped up during the April 2014 trip and took the helm of an Emirates Team New Zealand Americas Cup yacht for the race, which was held at the Viaduct Basin, in Auckland. According to a report from Sky News at the time, "Kate left William in her wake as she took the helm of one of the Team New Zealand America's Cup yachts for almost the whole 90 minutes spent on the water."

Kate's victory was made even sweeter by the fact that, according to Sky News, Will had previously told New Zealand Prime Minister John Key that he would be the one to win the race (which was apparently seen by some as a kind of "revenge match" for a dragon boat competition that Will actually won during the royal couple's 2011 tour of Canada).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We were sabotaged," Will joked after losing the Aukland race, and, when someone told him that Kate looked pleased to have won, he added, "I bet she is. Selfless husband. I wanted a quiet night."

Eric Haagh, who was the skipper of William's boat, recapped the race and explained that, even though "William was a good sailor," Kate ultimately won because she "pushed us around into a bad position" and "did very well."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Haagh also confirmed that the couple's reputation for being competitive is well-earned, revealing William had a slightly salty reaction when his wife won both races.

"William was very competitive right from the start—he didn't want to lose," Haagh added. "When Kate won both the races he just said: 'At least she'll be happy.'"