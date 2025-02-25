Princess Kate and Prince William Would Rather Not "Be Public Figures," Per Former Aide

Former palace aide Jason Knauf revealed plenty of inside details about royal life during his interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Feb. 23—and although Prince William and Kate Middleton will become King and Queen one day, Knauf shared that they would rather live ordinary lives.

"Neither of the prince or the princess would choose to be public figures," Knauf shared. "They're not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it. In fact, not really interested at all."

The former CEO of the Royal Foundation—who also worked as a communications secretary for the Waleses and the Sussexes at one point—said that William and Kate's lack of airs or desire for fame is what makes them good at what they do.

"I think that makes it quite interesting in today's world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons," he mused.

Prince William and Princess Kate, seen in 2023, share a more relaxed approach to royalty. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to Will and Kate, Knauf said "what you see is what you really get." (Image credit: Getty Images)

While serving in his prior role, Knauf was tasked with managing Prince William and Princess Kate's communications strategy and reputation, but he told 60 Minutes Australia that he couldn't "control" their popularity.

"I don't think anyone can control the image of anyone in today's media world, social media world. You just can't," he shared. "All you can do is help people be themselves."

However, when it comes to being themselves, Knauf told the program that the Prince and Princess of Wales are exactly the same in private as they are on the public stage.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With both of these people, the prince and the princess, what you see is what you really get behind the scenes as well," he continued.

The program delved into Prince William's world as he prepares for eventual role as King, and Knauf said that his former boss will "bring as much down-to-earth wisdom and connection" as he can to the throne.