Princess Kate and Prince William Would Rather Not "Be Public Figures," Per Former Aide

Jason Knauf shared insights on the future King and Queen with '60 Minutes Australia.'

Kate Middleton wearing a blue blazer and walking in front of a car next to Prince William, who is wearing a blue sweater, with both looking to the left
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Former palace aide Jason Knauf revealed plenty of inside details about royal life during his interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Feb. 23—and although Prince William and Kate Middleton will become King and Queen one day, Knauf shared that they would rather live ordinary lives.

"Neither of the prince or the princess would choose to be public figures," Knauf shared. "They're not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it. In fact, not really interested at all."

The former CEO of the Royal Foundation—who also worked as a communications secretary for the Waleses and the Sussexes at one point—said that William and Kate's lack of airs or desire for fame is what makes them good at what they do.

"I think that makes it quite interesting in today's world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons," he mused.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wearing green coats and bike helmets riding bikes on grass with a row of colorful sheds behind them

Prince William and Princess Kate, seen in 2023, share a more relaxed approach to royalty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wearing a blue evening gown walking the red carpet next to Prince William in a tuxedo

When it comes to Will and Kate, Knauf said "what you see is what you really get."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While serving in his prior role, Knauf was tasked with managing Prince William and Princess Kate's communications strategy and reputation, but he told 60 Minutes Australia that he couldn't "control" their popularity.

"I don't think anyone can control the image of anyone in today's media world, social media world. You just can't," he shared. "All you can do is help people be themselves."

However, when it comes to being themselves, Knauf told the program that the Prince and Princess of Wales are exactly the same in private as they are on the public stage.

"With both of these people, the prince and the princess, what you see is what you really get behind the scenes as well," he continued.

The program delved into Prince William's world as he prepares for eventual role as King, and Knauf said that his former boss will "bring as much down-to-earth wisdom and connection" as he can to the throne.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸