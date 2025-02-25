Princess Kate and Prince William Would Rather Not "Be Public Figures," Per Former Aide
Jason Knauf shared insights on the future King and Queen with '60 Minutes Australia.'
Former palace aide Jason Knauf revealed plenty of inside details about royal life during his interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Feb. 23—and although Prince William and Kate Middleton will become King and Queen one day, Knauf shared that they would rather live ordinary lives.
"Neither of the prince or the princess would choose to be public figures," Knauf shared. "They're not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it. In fact, not really interested at all."
The former CEO of the Royal Foundation—who also worked as a communications secretary for the Waleses and the Sussexes at one point—said that William and Kate's lack of airs or desire for fame is what makes them good at what they do.
"I think that makes it quite interesting in today's world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons," he mused.
While serving in his prior role, Knauf was tasked with managing Prince William and Princess Kate's communications strategy and reputation, but he told 60 Minutes Australia that he couldn't "control" their popularity.
"I don't think anyone can control the image of anyone in today's media world, social media world. You just can't," he shared. "All you can do is help people be themselves."
However, when it comes to being themselves, Knauf told the program that the Prince and Princess of Wales are exactly the same in private as they are on the public stage.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"With both of these people, the prince and the princess, what you see is what you really get behind the scenes as well," he continued.
The program delved into Prince William's world as he prepares for eventual role as King, and Knauf said that his former boss will "bring as much down-to-earth wisdom and connection" as he can to the throne.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Kate Hudson's Renaissance Starts with a Satin Trench
The star just served up another sartorial slam-dunk on the 'Running Point' press tour.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Far Would You Go to Smell the Essence of the Desert?
My fragrance wanderlust brought me to Baja with Frederic Malle.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Keanu Reeves Gives Rare Insights Into Life With Partner Alexandra Grant
"Sad Keanu" is long gone.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Are Set to Become a "Power Duo" in International Diplomacy
The pair could "be instrumental in smoothing" out disagreements, says a royal source.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William "Worried" About Raising Kids in the Royal Family, Says Former Aide
"His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Former Royal Aide Says It's Been "Hard and Sad" to Witness Prince William and Prince Harry's Alleged Rift
"They achieved a lot together, and none of that can ever be taken away."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's Former Aide Admits This Moment Was "The Lowest I've Ever Seen Him"
Jason Knauf opened up about royal life behind the scenes in an episode of '60 Minutes Australia.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Calls Prince William's Military Uniform "Sexy" in Resurfaced Video From 2006
Princess Kate shared some very personal thoughts about her then-boyfriend's outfit, according to a lip reader.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
What Kate Middleton Really Thinks of Prince William's Beard, According to a Former Employee
The couple's royal aide shared Kate's honest reaction to her husband's facial hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte's Birth Announcement Was Almost Thrown Into Chaos, According to Kate and William's Former Aide
"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Secret for So Long Because She "Hadn't Told" George, Charlotte, and Louis Yet
"It was awful, absolutely awful," a former royal aide explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published