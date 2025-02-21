Former Royal Aide Says Prince William Will Exude This Quality When He Becomes King
Jason Knauf, who worked for both Prince William and Prince Harry, shared what the Prince of Wales is like behind the scenes.
There's been plenty of chat about what kind of King Prince William will be, and now Jason Knauf—the man who once managed the royal's public image through thick and thin—is putting his two cents in.
In a teaser clip for his revealing new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the former palace insider praised the Prince of Wales's character. Knauf—who once served as communications secretary for Prince William, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—said his former boss will "bring as much down-to-earth wisdom and connection" as he can once he becomes King.
The 60 Minutes Australia special, titled "Prince William's Role of a Lifetime," will focus on the father of three's life and how he's preparing for his eventual kingship. In the trailer, Knauf pointed out that in "every generation, the Royal Family has to reinvent the role for the generation that they serve"—something the Prince of Wales has already started doing.
Whether it's playing football with local kids, answering the phone at a restaurant or recording a TikTok to get some students out of trouble for missing class, Prince William has shown a more relatable side in his interactions with the public in recent years.
"For a while now, William has been putting into action the way that he intends to do the job," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently told OK! magazine. "And that, as he now made clear, is royal with a small 'r.' You could say that the small 'r' also stands for relatable, because that is what he is showing himself to be."
In the 60 Minutes Australia clip, Knauf—who went on to become CEO of the Royal Foundation before stepping down in 2022—is asked what he'd like the public to know about Prince William, and he replies, "Just what you see is what you get."
In addition to his focus on environmental causes (Knauf currently serves a trustee for William's Earthshot Prize), Prince William also plans to continue his crusade to eliminate homelessness in the U.K. once he's on the throne.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As the trailer ends, a journalist is shown asking Knauf if he thinks Prince Harry's "role could change once his brother is King," but fans will have to wait until Sunday, Feb. 23 when the show airs to find out his answer.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Florence Pugh's Spiky Two-Inch Eyelashes Make Clumpy Mascara Chic
The 'Oppenheimer' star's goth-glam makeup took the spidery lash look to new heights.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Breaking Down the Shocking 'Zero Day' Ending, From What Is Proteus to Who Caused the Attack
Shall we cue "Who Killed Bambi" one last time?
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Style Connection
It's unexpectedly touching.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William's Life Is More "Relaxed" Than His Predecessors When It Comes to This Strict Royal Rule
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that "protocol rules have flexibility."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Once Admitted He Was "Really Bad" at One of His Family's Favorite Activities
We can't all be Kate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
All the Details on Princess Kate and Prince William's Seriously Luxe Mustique Vacation
From a $42k villa with a private butler to a celebrity-fave bar, the Waleses are enjoying some fun in the sun.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate "Put Her Foot Down" and Refused to Let George, Charlotte, and Louis Take Part in "Blooding" Tradition
The Princess of Wales is raising her kids on her own terms.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Trades Her Red Carpet BAFTAs Gown for a Luxe Beach Vacation Bikini
She's skipping the awards ceremony for a private island loved by celebs.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William "Didn't Have a Romantic Bone in His Body" Before Falling in Love With Kate Middleton
"William also attempted to turn Kate's head with his sporting prowess."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Share This Parenting Conundrum as They Honor Princess Diana
The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have found themselves in similar situations recently.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Is Very Particular and Can “Lose His Temper” If Things Aren’t Done Right, a New Book Claims
And his temper has apparently been "inherited in different measures by Prince William and Prince Harry."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published