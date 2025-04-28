Former Royal Butler Says Prince William and Princess Kate's "First Priority" Is "Very Different" Than Queen Elizabeth's Was
The Prince and Princess of Wales are changing the modern monarchy.
Prince William and Princess Kate are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29, and the couple has weathered plenty of storms since their 2011 wedding. Whether it was facing the Princess of Wales and King Charles being diagnosed with cancer at the same time or losing Queen Elizabeth, it's not been an easy few years for the Waleses. And while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip aren't the first people you'd think of to compare Prince William and Princess Kate to, one former butler has said that the Waleses remind him "so much of" the late couple—while differing in one key way.
Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, former royal butler Grant Harrold—who worked for King Charles between 2004 and 2011—said that William and Kate "are just the best of friends."
“I used to be traveling round the U.K. with them and they just had an amazing relationship," he said. "People always used to ask me to describe it, and I always used to say, quite simply, the relationship reminds me so much of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip."
The former palace employee added that "everything" about Prince William's relationship with his then-girlfriend (and later fiancée) "was so similar" to the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.
"They were very straight to the point with each other whilst also being totally supportive of one another," Harrold added. "It is extraordinary how much their relationship mirrored the late Queen and Prince Phillip’s."
However, Harrold said he's noticed one area in which Prince William differs quite a bit from his grandmother. "The late Queen always used to say that she put monarchy over family," he said. "Admittedly she did occasionally put family first in ways that contradict this, but she did say it often. I think William is very different."
Whether it's prioritizing the school run and everyday events or skipping the BAFTAs to take a tropical vacation with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that family comes before the crown.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I am not saying that monarchy is not important to them, they will always work hard to support the monarchy, but their family will always be their first priority," Harrold said. "They will first and foremost focus on what is best for their family and that is a huge change, for the monarchy in general but also for William."
In a recent report from the Times, royal insiders agreed that Prince William and Princess Kate will be doing things their way when they eventually take the reigns. "For Kate, that means acting as a gatekeeper to ensure that William can do his work while also finding time to be a hands-on father, and that everyone understands that this is the deal," a source told the publication.
And like Harrold said, this includes a bit of inspiration from Prince Philip. The Princess of Wales is said to want to model her role after her late grandfather-in-law, "who made an individual contribution while being very clear that his role was to support the monarch."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Hate to Break It to You, But Tariffs Are About to Make Your Beauty Routine a Lot Pricier
Here are the treatments that are most vulnerable to price hikes.
By Danielle Sinay
-
My Favorite Victoria Beckham Beauty Staples Nail the Balance Between Rocker Chick and Upper East Side Mom
See the photos for proof.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Princess Kate Takes Inspiration From This Unexpected Royal as She Prepares to be Queen
"She’s hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making," a royal source said.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Kate Is "Allergic to Any PR Gimmicks" and Takes Inspiration From This Unexpected Royal as She Prepares to be Queen
"She’s hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making," a royal source said.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince William Is Tired of "Too Much Talk," Says He Wants to Make This Major Change When He's King
The Prince of Wales is said to be "tough" and results-driven.
By Kristin Contino
-
Body Language Expert Details the Moment Prince William Showed Himself to Be the "Ideal" Future King at Pope Francis's Funeral
"It is probably the biggest compliment to William to say that he was close to invisible."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Kate Middleton Is Determined "to Make Sure" George, Charlotte and Louis are "Better" Than Her at This Royal Skill
The Princess of Wales is starting them out young.
By Kristin Contino
-
The One Thing That "Triggers" Prince William and Makes Him "Fly Off the Handle" When It Comes to Kate Middleton
"I had never seen her husband, Prince William, so angry," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden
-
King Charles Made an "Awful" Press Comment During Prince William's Awkward 2005 Interview About Marriage
"Look, I'm only 22 for God's sake."
By Kristin Contino
-
I Tried Kate Middleton's Surprisingly Simple Morning Routine—Here's What Worked
My results were hit or miss—but the princess is on to something with one step.
By Kristin Contino
-
Former Royal Nanny Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have Such Different Personalities
"You see how grounded they really are."
By Amy Mackelden