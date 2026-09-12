Why Queen Elizabeth and Her Entourage Greeted Prince Philip "Wearing False Beards" After a Trip Away, Per Royal Biographer

"The scene was a memorable one."

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Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the launch of The Queen&#039;s Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on March 13, 2017
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were both known for their wit, so it's completely unsurprising that the pair used to play practical jokes on one another. And according to two separate royal biographers, one such prank involved the late Queen wearing a fake beard.

In her book Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles, royal author Catherine Mayer revealed a hilarious moment in which Queen Elizabeth shocked Prince Philip.

"When the couple reunited ahead of a joint state visit to Portugal, [Philip] found [Elizabeth] and her entourage wearing false beards, mimicking the real one he had grown," Mayer shared. "Nothing says a relationship is on track like the ability to make each other laugh."

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Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in a canoe during his visit to Gambia, West Africa in February 1957. He is accompanied by Lt. Commander Michael Parker.

Prince Philip with a beard and Lt. Commander Michael Parker during a visit to Gambia, West Africa in February 1957.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth shared his own account of the incident involving the late Queen's fake beard in the book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.

"They were reunited at Lisbon's military airport," the author wrote. "The scene was a memorable one."

Brandreth continued, "During part of the tour, Philip had grown a full set of naval whiskers. Photographs of the bearded Adonis had found their way back to London."

Not missing a trick, Queen Elizabeth hatched quite the plan to surprise her husband.

Per Brandreth, "When Philip, now clean-shaven in anticipation of the state visit to Portugal, bounded up the steps of The Queen's plane in Lisbon, he was greeted by an extraordinary sight: his wife and her entire entourage, sitting in their seats, all sporting false ginger beards!"

The author shared that the Royal Family "is a family that is fond of practical jokes," and it seems Queen Elizabeth was often the ringleader.

Per Brandreth, "Minutes later, when the royal couple emerged from the plane, both were beaming, and an eagle-eyed reporter, with a sentimental streak, was sure he spotted a tell-tale smudge of lipstick on the duke's cheek."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.