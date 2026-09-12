The abridged, dour fifth season has left viewers wondering where the #MomTok show can go from here. But there's no need to fret, as the show's breakneck production special means viewers are guaranteed more episodes. Read on for everything we know about the future of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives so far.
Everything We Know About 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 6 So Far
Will there be more episodes of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5?
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 ends on the ultimate cliffhanger. The show doesn't include any footage recorded following the production pause (outside of confessionals). The abrupt ending, paired with a "To Be Continued" graphic, had fans running to the Internet to ask when the rest of season 5's episodes would drop.
Alas, a Season 5, Part 2 drop is not on the horizon. Hulu confirmed season 5's truncated length ahead of the show's return. In fact, an insider had revealed the filming timeline to PEOPLEback in May.
"Right now, they’re just filming confessionals for season 5,” the source said at the time. "They’ve decided they’re not going to film the rest of season 5, but apparently they’re still going to film season 6."
Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' renewed for season 6?
#MomTok is officially too big to fail. On August 6, 2026, Layla Taylor revealed on Hulu's Get Real podcast that the cast had begun filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 6.
Later that same day, outlets reported that Hulu had ordered 20 more episodes of SLOMW, which will make up seasons 6 and 7. This follows the series' production pattern so far, following the renewals of seasons 2 and 3 in October 2024, and seasons 4 and 5 in November 2025.
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When will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 6 be released?
Hulu has not confirmed season 6's release yet, but SLOMW has proved that they can make their twice-yearly release schedule come hell or high water. With production already filming new episodes, it's likely that the reality phenomenon will be back in spring 2027.
Who in the cast will return for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 6?
Season 6 will bring some major shake-ups to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Original cast member Whitney Leavitt has confirmed that she will not return to the series for season 6. The influencer turned Broadway star announced the news in May 2026, before marking the release of season 5 with a farewell tribute to her "forever momtok."
Leavitt opened up about her departure during her June 2026 appearance on Marie Claire's Nice Talk. "This time is very different," she said, comparing the exit to her previous #MomTok hiatuses. "The times I'd left in the past were [because of] frustration and anger. It just wasn't a healthy way to leave. This time, I'm leaving with gratitude. Like, my cup is full. I don't feel like there's anything more for me there."
Meanwhile, it looks like the series' most controversial member is sticking around. A week before season 5's release, Page Six reported that Taylor Frankie Paul will return for SLOMW season 6 "with the full support of ABC and Disney." An insider also told the outlet that Taylor has been "working on herself" and "dealing with personal issues" during her hiatus from the show.
It's currently unknown whether Taylor Frankie Paul will rejoin the main cast, or if she'll return in a guest role.
It's also (unfortunately) likely that the husbands of #DadTok will return for season 6. However, there's a possibility that the men who are publicly on the outs with the women—including Dakota, Jordan Ngatikaura, and Chase McWhorter—will receive less screentime.
Will there be new cast members on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 6?
Sarah Beeston may already be a familiar face to viewers who frequent certain corners of the internet. She already boasts 4.5 million followers on TikTok, while her family YouTube channel, the Beeston Fam, has over 2.9 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Kate Racker has already been in the background of SLOMW for years, as Chase McWhorter's on-again, off-again girlfriend. We'll have to see whether either of the women will step into the spotlight on season 6.
What will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 6 be about?
After five episodes, one for every week of filming the show got through before the pause, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 only dedicates three minutes to the aftermath. Between clips of TikTok speculation and courthouse(!) footage, each of the show's stars (minus Taylor) sits down for confessionals where they confirm that #MomTok is in shambles amid the rift in the friend group. The final question posed by season 5—where do we go from here—is answered by a simple graphic: "To be continued."
And of course, Taylor's drama will remain a subject of conversation whether or not she's on screen. (Just look at how much Demi Engemann is mentioned in season 5, despite not appearing once.) Though Taylor didn't film a final confessional for season 5, she did open up about feeling "betrayed" and "abandoned" by her friends, in a July 2026 post.
"I’ll be the first to admit my wrong doing’s in the MomTok mess. We’re at each other’s throats and I’m removing myself from responding to any of it moving forward," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve never discredited them. I’ve always supported all of them in their success. I’ve had their backs in times of need. I became defensive and let my ego take over when I heard …what I heard. I never felt so betrayed and abandoned by so many people I would have stood by no matter how exhausted."
Months later, it seems that those complicated feelings still go both ways. As of season 5's release, only Taylor and Jessi have followed each other back on Instagram. Also, in the Page Six report about Taylor's return, an insider claimed that there's "still a lot of hurt” among the women following the production pause. "[Taylor] doesn’t necessarily feel like she’s been supported by the women throughout the last few months," they added. It's anyone's guess on whether #MomTok will survive this.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.