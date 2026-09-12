Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her Vintage Hermès Kelly Bag With a Transitional Shoe and the Aqua Color Trend

During a solo outing on September 11, Lawrence opted for a pair of Sperryboat shoes in light tan leather—the perfect footwear choice for the changing seasons. Boat shoes have been particularly popular in the closets of New York City It girls, and the actress has been wearing her pair in recent weeks.
The Silver Linings Playbook star also hopped on the aqua blue color trend with a long-sleeve sweater, which she rolled up at the sleeves. She layered the sweater over a sheer, floaty peach skirt or dress.
For accessories, Lawrence carried a vintage Hermès Kelly Bag in Black Shiny Crocodile Leather with gold hardware. The well-worn item, carried with its clasp open, usually trades hands for tens of thousands of dollars. It's clear the actress is pretty attached to the exceedingly chic bag.
A long gold snake necklace and a pair of black sunglasses completed the Die My Love star's outfit.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
MANGO
Suede Driving Shoes
Therapy Australia
Sailor Boat Shoe
Madewell
The Jamie Boat Shoe
rag & bone
Carter Woven-Trim Leather Boat Shoes
Aeyde
Harris Suede Boat Shoes
Vans
2-Eyelet Boat Shoe
Ann Taylor
Croco Belted Tote
Strathberry
Mini Tote in Croc-Embossed Leather Black
Tory Burch
Charlie Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag in Black
DeMellier
The New York in Black Croc Effect
Cuyana
Nova Bag
Vince Camuto
Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweater
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Goldie 100% Cashmere Sweater
ASOS DESIGN
Oversized Fluffy Sweater in Teal
Next
Turquoise Blue Crew Neck Washed Sweatshirt
English Factory
Weekday Motif Sweater
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