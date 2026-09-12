Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her Vintage Hermès Kelly Bag With a Transitional Shoe and the Aqua Color Trend

The Oscar winner has embraced one of Summer 2026's biggest crazes.

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Jennifer Lawrence in New York City wearing the aqua color trend, transitional fall loafers, and carrying a rare Hermes Kelly bag
(Image credit: Christopher Peterson / BACKGRID)
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After twinning with Priyanka Chopra in a little black Dior look in Paris, Jennifer Lawrence returned to New York City in one of Summer 2026's biggest color trends. Plus, the Oscar-winning actress wore the ideal pair of transitional shoes, while carrying an enviable Hermès bag.

During a solo outing on September 11, Lawrence opted for a pair of Sperry boat shoes in light tan leather—the perfect footwear choice for the changing seasons. Boat shoes have been particularly popular in the closets of New York City It girls, and the actress has been wearing her pair in recent weeks.

The Silver Linings Playbook star also hopped on the aqua blue color trend with a long-sleeve sweater, which she rolled up at the sleeves. She layered the sweater over a sheer, floaty peach skirt or dress.

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Jennifer Lawrence in New York City wearing the aqua color trend, transitional fall loafers, and carrying a rare Hermes Kelly bag

Jennifer Lawrence in New York City wearing the aqua color trend.

(Image credit: Christopher Peterson / BACKGRID)

For accessories, Lawrence carried a vintage Hermès Kelly Bag in Black Shiny Crocodile Leather with gold hardware. The well-worn item, carried with its clasp open, usually trades hands for tens of thousands of dollars. It's clear the actress is pretty attached to the exceedingly chic bag.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York City wearing the aqua color trend, transitional fall loafers, and carrying a rare Hermes Kelly bag

Jennifer Lawrence carrying a vintage Hermès Kelly Bag.

(Image credit: Christopher Peterson / BACKGRID)

A long gold snake necklace and a pair of black sunglasses completed the Die My Love star's outfit.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.