King Charles recently served an eviction notice on Royal Lodge in Windsor, where ex-Prince Andrew currently lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. While Andrew is allegedly being moved to a house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Ferguson has reportedly been left to make her own arrangements.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Duchess of York "is preparing to flee the U.K. and swap Windsor for her daughter's £3.6 million [approximately $4.75 million] mansion in the 'Hamptons of Europe' on Portugal's Atlantic coast this winter."

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, own a property in Portugal, so it makes sense that Ferguson might choose to move in with her daughter. "The word here is that Fergie will be arriving sometime in January [2026]," a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, an insider told the Express, "How long she'll stay is anyone's guess but if it's a long-term move, I can guarantee she'll fit well into the social scene. Scores of celebrities and Hollywood stars have been snapping up properties in the area."

Another report in the Express suggested that the ex-Duchess of York was "banished from the Royal Family in disgrace," and now "braces to move countries."

A royal expert also told the outlet that Ferguson was, unfortunately, considered somewhat of "a disaster" within the Royal Family. The expert suggested that, following renewed interest in Ferguson's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it was both "wise" and "sensible" to consider moving to Portugal.

The royal expert continued, "When in disgrace, it can be wise to go into exile."

While Ferguson's future home has yet to be officially announced, it appears as though major changes lie ahead for the former duchess.