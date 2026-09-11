Princess Kate Reflects On the "Huge Difference" One of Her Favorite Hobbies Made on Her Cancer Recovery While Returning to Hospital

Princess Kate stressed the importance of “being able to give back” to the hospital where she was treated for cancer, making a surprise visit to London’s Royal Marsden Hospital on Friday, September 11. While meeting with patients and hospital staff, the princess also shared how, aside from chemotherapy, some unexpected therapies helped her recover.
The Princess of Wales, who announced she was in remission from an undisclosed form of cancer in January 2025, recently raised funds for the Royal Marsden by completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. After climbing the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales, the princess donated the money she raised to help support holistic cancer care to patients like herself.
“This is my small way of being able to give back and say thank you to you,” Kate said on Friday, according to the Times. “I had incredible care here and support from a huge team and I’m really really grateful on a personal level.”
The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, added that “the holistic care, the treatments and therapeutic support on the outside is so important.”
Princess Kate has often reflected on how being in nature has helped her mental health, and during her visit to the Royal Marsden, she noted that there are many pieces to the puzzle during cancer care.
“It makes a big difference, the impact of nature, the impact of good nutrition, good ongoing support around you when it’s really difficult to manage the trials and tribulations of medical treatments… it makes a big difference,” she shared.
“It made a big difference to me and it made a huge difference to lots of patients who I’ve spoken to. Thank you and well done,” the Princess of Wales added.
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Although the amount of Kate's donation has not been announced, the funds are being used to help build a new Center for Holistic Wellbeing and Recovery at the hospital—and the royal noted how the center will be “transformative not only for patients but for families too."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.