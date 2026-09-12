Nicole Kidman Returns to a French Girl Staple Paired With Sold-Out Chanel Sneakers at the US Open

Nicole Kidman's
press tour outfits have been nothing short of sublime. Her Practical Magic 2 off-duty style also remains flawless, with the Oscar-winning actress styling a French girl staple to attend the US Open on September 11.
Kidman attended Day 13 of the
2026 US Open with daughter Faith Margaret. Arriving at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, the Lioness star was seen wearing a light blue boxy pinstripe shirt from Chanel, featuring a distinctive red-stitched logo underneath the left-hand pocket.
The
Chanel Long-Sleeved Shirt in Cotton Poplin Blue & White is taken from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 collection and retails for $3,900. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Notably, Kidman previously
wore a similar shirt—this time a crisp white button-down from the French fashion house—while attending in October 2025. Matthieu Blazy's debut Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show
Nicole Kidman attending the 2026 US Open wearing a Chanel shirt.
(Image credit: Shea Kastriner/USTA via Getty Images)
The actress styled her shirt with a pair of blue jeans and sold-out
Chanel Calfskin Embossed Suede Sneakers in White/Black. For accessories, the award winner carried a beige suede barrel bag, perfectly tapping into Fall 2026's suede bag trend.
Nicole Kidman wearing sold-out Chanel sneakers at the US Open.
(Image credit: Shea Kastriner/USTA via Getty Images)
Whether she's attending a movie premiere or watching a sporting event with her daughter, Kidman's style remains elegant, elevated, and a constant source of inspiration.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Nicole Kidman
ANINE BING
Essie Shirt in Blue Stripe
Rag & Bone
Marin Stripe Layered Cotton Shirt
The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens
The Long Sleeve Boxy Crop
SNDYS
X Revolve Darian Stripe Top
Heidi Merrick
JJ Shirt in Stripe Cotton
ASOS DESIGN
Cropped Shirt in Stone Stripes
Off-White
New Slim Sneakers in White/Black
PUMA
Premium Super Lowpro Trainer
Adidas
Samba Long Tongue Shoes
Nike
Cortez Leather Women's Shoes in White/Black
Franco Sarto
Raquel Sneaker
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Shoulder Bag
Marc Jacobs
Scene Small Suede Shoulder Bag
BÉIS Travel
The Expandable Crossbody Charm in Maple
Banana Republic
Leather Barrel Bag
Lauren
Nappa Leather Medium Blaike Barrel Bag
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!