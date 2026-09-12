Nicole Kidman Returns to a French Girl Staple Paired With Sold-Out Chanel Sneakers at the US Open

Her suede barrel bag ties perfectly into one of Fall 2026's biggest trends.

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Nicole Kidman arrives on Day Thirteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Flushing, NY
(Image credit: Shea Kastriner/USTA via Getty Images)
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Nicole Kidman's Practical Magic 2 press tour outfits have been nothing short of sublime. Her off-duty style also remains flawless, with the Oscar-winning actress styling a French girl staple to attend the US Open on September 11.

Kidman attended Day 13 of the 2026 US Open with daughter Faith Margaret. Arriving at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, the Lioness star was seen wearing a light blue boxy pinstripe shirt from Chanel, featuring a distinctive red-stitched logo underneath the left-hand pocket.

The Chanel Long-Sleeved Shirt in Cotton Poplin Blue & White is taken from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 collection and retails for $3,900.

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Notably, Kidman previously wore a similar shirt—this time a crisp white button-down from the French fashion house—while attending Matthieu Blazy's debut Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show in October 2025.

Nicole Kidman arrives on Day Thirteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Flushing, NY

Nicole Kidman attending the 2026 US Open wearing a Chanel shirt.

(Image credit: Shea Kastriner/USTA via Getty Images)

The actress styled her shirt with a pair of blue jeans and sold-out Chanel Calfskin Embossed Suede Sneakers in White/Black. For accessories, the award winner carried a beige suede barrel bag, perfectly tapping into Fall 2026's suede bag trend.

Nicole Kidman arrives on Day Thirteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Flushing, NY

Nicole Kidman wearing sold-out Chanel sneakers at the US Open.

(Image credit: Shea Kastriner/USTA via Getty Images)

Whether she's attending a movie premiere or watching a sporting event with her daughter, Kidman's style remains elegant, elevated, and a constant source of inspiration.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Nicole Kidman

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.