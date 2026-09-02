Queen Mette-Marit Was Hospitalized After Missing Her Husband’s Biggest Milestone as King

The new Norwegian queen, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, skipped the event due to "complications" from her recent lung transplant, per the royal court. According to Hello! magazine's sister publication Hola!, King Haakon was photographed driving his wife to the National Hospital just hours after he took an oath before parliament.
"At approximately 6:20 p.m., Haakon VIII was seen leaving the National Hospital without Mette-Marit, remaining inside until 9:30 p.m., at which time the King returned to the medical center to pick up the Queen," the publication reported (translated from Spanish).
Earlier in the day, the palace released a statement by one of Queen Mette-Marit's doctors. "It is not uncommon for complications to occur after a lung transplant. The Queen has had complications on some occasions since the operation, including today," pulmonologist Are Holm, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at the National Hospital, said.
"As a result, the Queen must be observed throughout the day," the doctor continued. "The Queen will therefore unfortunately not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony in the Storting today."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.