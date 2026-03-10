The Future Queen of Norway Has Pulled Back From Duties and Is Facing "Increasing Need" for Rest Amid Health Struggles
Crown Princess Mette-Marit is taking time to recover amid her growing health concerns and son's rape trial.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in October 2018, and since then, her condition has deteriorated to the degree she may need a lung transplant. With her son Marius Borg Høiby on trial for rape, among other charges, the future Queen is taking time away from her official duties.
Mette-Marit—whose friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was revealed in emails released earlier this year—has not carried out any official duties since January, and now the Norwegian royal family has issued an official statement regarding her absence. Guri Varpe, palace communications manager, told Norwegian outlet TV2 that the crown princess needs to be focused on her “rest and recovery.”
“As is known, the Crown Princess has the chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis,” the representative said. “As we communicated in December, there has been a clear negative development in the Crown Princess's health recently, and preparations have begun with a view to an assessment for a lung transplant.”Article continues below
“The Crown Princess has an increasing need for tailored training, rest and recovery, and her official program is adapted to her health condition,” Varpe added.
Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease where lung tissue becomes thick and scarred, resulting in permanent damage to the lungs. The disease impairs oxygen transfer to the bloodstream and makes breathing more difficult.
Per TV2, Mette-Marit’s husband, Crown Prince Haakon, did not comment on his wife’s absence from public life when carrying out duties on recent occasions. Regarding Mette-Marit's connection with Epstein, Varpe released a statement in early March reading, "The Crown Princess herself wishes to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail. The Crown Princess is in a very demanding situation. She hopes for understanding that she needs time."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.