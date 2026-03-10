Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in October 2018, and since then, her condition has deteriorated to the degree she may need a lung transplant. With her son Marius Borg Høiby on trial for rape, among other charges, the future Queen is taking time away from her official duties.

Mette-Marit—whose friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was revealed in emails released earlier this year—has not carried out any official duties since January, and now the Norwegian royal family has issued an official statement regarding her absence. Guri Varpe, palace communications manager, told Norwegian outlet TV2 that the crown princess needs to be focused on her “rest and recovery.”

“As is known, the Crown Princess has the chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis,” the representative said. “As we communicated in December, there has been a clear negative development in the Crown Princess's health recently, and preparations have begun with a view to an assessment for a lung transplant.”

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, pictured with Crown Prince Haakon, is pictured at her last public engagement on January 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is pictured in June 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Crown Princess has an increasing need for tailored training, rest and recovery, and her official program is adapted to her health condition,” Varpe added.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease where lung tissue becomes thick and scarred, resulting in permanent damage to the lungs. The disease impairs oxygen transfer to the bloodstream and makes breathing more difficult.

Per TV2, Mette-Marit’s husband, Crown Prince Haakon, did not comment on his wife’s absence from public life when carrying out duties on recent occasions. Regarding Mette-Marit's connection with Epstein, Varpe released a statement in early March reading, "The Crown Princess herself wishes to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail. The Crown Princess is in a very demanding situation. She hopes for understanding that she needs time."