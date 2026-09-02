Watch Out, VIPs—The On-Court Athlete Outfits at the 2026 US Open Are Stealing the Fashion Show

Thanks to ambassadors like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Williams, athletic labels like New Balance, Nike, and Lacoste, respectively, are practically season ticket holders at the US Open. That's not to say New York-based designers aren't taking center stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium, too. Early in this year's tournament, Osaka and her new stylist, Zendaya's image architect Law Roach, shone the US Open spotlight on Who Decides War: Before winning her first 2026 match, the tennis phenom traded typical warm-up attire for a hoodie-and-tulle-skirt set inspired by Virgil Abloh and the NBA basketball legend Allen Iverson.
That same day, Taylor Townsend debuted the first of five custom outfits created by costume designer Anthony Lattimore and stylist J. Bolin for her 11th US Open. The sleeveless tennis dress, featuring a fringe skirt and a statement color combination, set a high style bar for her (hopeful) winning streak.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka gave her neon orange Nike kit a high-fashion twist: Reuniting with Material Good, the New York brand behind her diamond and emerald jewelry at Wimbledon, she defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio while wearing "over 127 carats of gemstones sourced from around the world."
All this to say? As glamorous as your favorite tennis fans look, shift your focus to the athlete fashion on the court-turned-catwalk. Keep scrolling for Marie Claire's breakdowns of the best match-tested tennis outfits at the 2026 US Open. And don't forget to bookmark this post—it will be updated with even more style Grand Slams until the championship game on Sept. 13.
Naomi Osaka wearing custom Who Decides War
On Aug. 31, Naomi Osaka became her own fiercest competitor—at least on the fashion front. Following custom tennis co-ords from Swiss designer Germanier and Tokyo artist Hana Yagi at the 2026 French Open and Wimbledon, respectively, she outdid herself in a Who Decides War look.
The asymmetrical hoodie and tulle skirt paid tribute to Iverson's signature sweatsuits. Meanwhile, the newspaper clippings design honored Osaka's journey to her 10th US Open, "representing both the accomplishments earned and the setbacks endured throughout Naomi’s path to this moment."
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Naomi Osaka wearing custom Nike
Once it came time to defeat Russia's Anastasia Zakharova, Osaka removed her court-touching hoodie and tulle skirt, revealing a black tank top, a metallic silver mini skirt, and matching accessories, all from Nike. For her good luck charm, the brand ambassador stayed true to her namesake, Nike Gp Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" sneakers.
Nike
Nike Gp Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Aryna Sabalenka wearing custom Nike and Material Good
One week before the 2026 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka tested the cobalt blue color trend at the Cincinnati Open. By the time the Belarusian athlete returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium, she continued her jewel tone style series in a clementine-colored sports bra, biker shorts, and a semi-sheer dress, courtesy of Nike.
In true Sabalenka style, she couldn't pick up her racquet before frosting herself in a full suite of sparklers. Material Good's statement-making necklace was the star of the show, with 83.20 total carats of bezel-cut sapphire, tourmaline, garnet, and more encrusted into the ribbed gold hardware. She paired it with an identical bracelet, also from Material Good.
Taylor Townsend wearing Anthony Lattimore
Little did fans know, Taylor Townsend's US Open style story was just getting started when she defeated Maja Chwalinska of Poland on Aug. 31. Her new stylist, J. Bolin, tells Marie Claire that there's a slew of tennis looks waiting in the wings, should she advance to the championship match.
"All of the [inspiration photos] that [Taylor] sent me, everything had some sort of movement," he says. Between the dress's sculptural linework, the beaded fringe, and the supportive stretch, "we have fashion, fluidity, and functionality."
Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens won against Denmark's Clara Tauson while wearing a black-and-white take on the drop-waist dress trend. The subtle ruffles along the hem made the feminine silhouette even softer.
Thea Frodin wearing Nike
Back in 2021, Thea Frodin was Serena Williams's stunt and body double in King Richard. Now, after winning the wild card draw, she's making her US Open debut. Perhaps in homage, Frodin tested the same cobalt color trend Williams wore before the tournament and on previous courts.
Venus Williams wearing Lacoste
Yes, Venus Williams lost her first-round singles match on day one of the US Open, but her Lacoste look was a total win. Before unveiling her Wimbledon-worthy tennis whites, she waved to fans in a hybrid windbreaker-poncho with wing-like sleeves. Tennis skirt-like pleats covered the violet, white, and charcoal gray design.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.