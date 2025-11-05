Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway Opens Up About Her Mother’s “Difficult” Chronic Illness

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the 21-year-old future Queen of Norway, just wants to be a normal college student. "I feel free as a student, I definitely feel that I can be myself," she told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. When she introduces herself to fellow students, she just goes by “Ingrid,” and uses “Alexandra” if she needs to use a last name.

She might be nearly 10,000 miles from the Royal Palace in Oslo, but Princess Ingrid is staying close to her family back home. It seems even royal grandparents can be technophobic. Her grandmother, Norway’s Queen Sonja, is “very good at sending long messages on behalf of both her and Grandpa [King Harald].” Unfortunately, her “grandpa”—Norway’s 88-year-old King Harald V— is not so savvy: “He helps send, but he’s not good at writing long messages” the princess said. “He’s not that digital.”

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is photographed for an official portrait to celebrate her 18th birthday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Ingrid Alexandra with her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus at a royal engagement in Oslo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I try to keep in good contact with [my mom], we often talk on the phone," she shared. "It's difficult. Mom has had a chronic illness for a long time.” In 2018, Crown Princess Mette-Marit revealed that she suffers from chronic pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease that affects lung tissue. Princess Ingrid Alexandra told the news outlet, “it's hard to be far away. And I'm proud of my mother who has an incredibly strong will to stand up now."

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has remained very private about her medical condition, sharing details only when related to her official royal duties. In 2023, her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, shared in his official autobiography that “she will never be cured.” Speaking of the regular changes to her royal diary due to her health, he said, “she has many good days. But the uncertainty is always there.”

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is photographed with her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the distance, Princess Ingrid Alexandra chose to study in Australia with her mother’s support, saying “I think she wants to treat me to being a student and being here to study. I know that.” The princess said she didn’t choose Australia because of its distance from Norway, and would prefer skiing in Norway over surfing in Australia anyday. Despite this, she knows that Sydney “was the right choice for me. They have an incredibly good university with good teachers and a nice student environment.”

The future Queen of Norway said, “I’m here for three years. I’m enjoying it incredibly well—it’s a beautiful city, and there’s a lot to discover.”