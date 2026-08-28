Meet Norway's Controversial New Queen Mette-Marit, a Former Waitress Who Must Win Over the Public After Her Epstein Associations and Son's Rape Trial

The new King Haakon VIII of Norway has a tough act to follow after his father, King Harald V, died at the age of 89 on Friday, August 28. Known as the grandfather of Norway, the king was widely beloved by the public. But Haakon and his wife, Queen Mette-Marit, are facing an uncertain future as they attempt to increase their popularity—and Mette-Marit has found herself embroiled in numerous scandals over the years.
Born Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby, the now-queen’s father was a convicted felon, and she went on to date John Ognby—a convicted criminal himself—before welcoming a son, Marius Borg-Høiby, in 1997 with one of Ognby’s friends (also a felon).
She worked as a waitress to support herself and her young son and later met Crown Prince Haakon at a music festival in the summer of 1999. Their romance moved quickly and an engagement was announced in December 2000, to the shock of the Norwegian public.
In a pre-wedding interview, Mette-Marit admitted to having a wild past on the rave scene involving drugs and partying, but said those days were over. Still, it took time for the public to warm to her. A 2001 article in theIndependent slammed Mette-Marit after their wedding, writing, "the general view that she is totally unsuited to her designated role as Queen of Norway."
Over the years, the now-Queen Mette-Marit dedicated herself to charity work and welcomed two children with her husband, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. But in 2024, her eldest son, Høiby, was arrested on numerous occasions, and in 2026, he was charged on two counts of rape.
Høiby, who is waiting on an appeal trial, was sentenced to four years in prison and is currently on house arrest. The high-profile trial put a negative spotlight on Mette-Marit and her family, especially after allegations swirled that she may have attempted to withhold information or shield her son during investigations.
The new queen also made headlines in early 2026 when emails she sent to her then-friend, Jeffrey Epstein, were released in the Epstein files. The messages sent shockwaves through the Norwegian public, including one that read, "Googled you after the previous email. Agreed, it didn't look good :)."
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In March 2026, Mette-Marit gave a tearful interview during which she apologized for her actions. She noted it was “incredibly important” to her “to take responsibility for not checking his background more carefully.”
Explaining that she didn’t recall what the Google-related email was about, she added, “But if I had found information that made me realize that he was an abuser and sex offender, I wouldn't have written a smiley face behind it.”
In addition to her public controversies, Queen Mette-Marit has also suffered from health setbacks over the past decade. In 2018, the royal court announced she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic condition that causes scarring in the lungs and difficulty breathing. By the spring of 2026 she was using an oxygen tank, and the new queen received a lung transplant in June.
Now that she’s become queen, Mette-Marit must rehabilitate her public image. According to Reuters, a recent TV2 poll in Norway found that 47.6 percent of Norwegians thought she should not become queen, and the royal family’s overall popularity dipped from 70 percent to 60 percent in February 2026.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.