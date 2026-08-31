From Kaia Gerber to Brandy, the Best Celebrity Looks at the 2026 US Open Are Winning the Tournament

The 2026 US Open began on August 30, and the serves weren't reserved for the racquet-wielding athletes on center court. Celebrity tennis-goers came out swinging on the fashion front, wearing attire from designers like Fendi and Gucci, as well as sportswear names like Adidas and Nike.
Thanks to the qualifying matches held during Fan Week, the VIP section at New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was buzzing as early as Aug. 24. Warming up the blue carpet for legends like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, Kaia Gerber demonstrated that, contrary to Wimbledon, tennis whites aren't required at the US Open. The actor's little black dress and tiger-print Fendi Baguette Bag made her unmissable in the stands.
Fast forward to the first official matches on Aug. 30, and sporty tennis-inspired styles took the lead. Tate McRae paired an Adidas cardigan with itty-bitty biker shorts; she also tested the white sneaker trend in Kendall Jenner-approved Stan Smiths, too. Could Jenner, a US Open patron since 2015, follow suit in the coming days? It would be a drastic detour from the supermodel's latest courtside looks (a butter yellow dress by Bottega Veneta in 2022, and a white Alaïa skirt set in 2024). But this year, athleisure from Adidas has scored a permanent spot in Jenner's everyday rotation, so don't put it past her.
The US Open isn't just the most high-profile place for tennis's biggest stars to showcase their skills—of the sport and style varieties. Beyond the on-court serves, A-listers inside suites from Ralph Lauren, Emirates, Moët & Chandon, and more are showcasing no shortage of summer-to-fall fashion inspiration. Luckily for fans, the style tournament runs until September 13. Ahead, see and shop the best celebrity looks that the 2026 US Open has to offer. And don't forget to bookmark this page, because Marie Claire will be updating it with our favorite outfits all tournament long.
Tate McRae
For day one of the tournament, Tate McRae made her US Open debut in Adidas knitwear, matching micro shorts, and $100 Stan Smith sneakers. Gucci's monogrammed Horsebit Ristretto Shoulder Bag upgraded her high-low look to four-figure status.
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
Gucci
Horsebit Ristretto Medium Shoulder Bag
Inde Navarrette
Fellow first-timer Inde Navarette channeled an off-duty athlete. The Obsession star wore a full Adidas outfit, which featured an oversized jacket, side-striped track pants, and white sneakers with forest green laces.
Adidas
Firebird Adilenium Track Top
Adidas
Adicolor Satin Wide Leg Track Pants
Lindsey Vonn
Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is still awaiting her ACL surgery, but that didn't stop her from testing 2026's green color trend at the US Open. The turtleneck dress, with its timeless waistline tie, made her one of the most elegant spectators on day one. Meanwhile, Vonn's east-west snakeskin purse by Verified proved animal-print accessories are still winners for fall.
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Meshki
Cindylou Halter Knit Maxi Dress
Verafied
Python Café Mini Bag
Brandy
Brandy looked like she time-traveled from the '90s to day one of the US Open. "The Boy Is Mine" singer's multicolor skirt set and matching head scarf embodied nostalgia at its most fun.
During Fan Week, Serena Williams cosplayed a casual spectator in a bubblegum pink Nikewindbreaker. Much like her cobalt blue look at a pre-US Open pickleball tournament, this shade is having a moment on the street style scene. Expect to see more of it once the tournament is well underway.
Nike
Oversized Repel Windbreaker
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber delivered a Carrie Bradshaw-coded combination at Roger Federer's US Open exhibition match on Aug. 25. Between the LBD by Yana Matkiviski, the animal-print Fendi Baguette, and the peep-toe pumps, you'd think the actor plucked every piece from the illustrious fashion girl's closet.
Yana Matkivski
Donna Dress
Fendi
Tiger-Print Re-Edition Baguette Bag
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Two years ago, Da'Vine Joy Randolph's coastal-chic hat made quite an impression at the 2024 US Open. This time, she traded a statement-making headpiece for a chocolate-brown dress and striking sunglasses.
While Tinashe wore white from head-to-toe at the 2026 US Open, she didn't polish the matching set the Wimbledon Way. Not only was the collared shirt semi-sheer, but she also paired it with a mini pencil skirt. Here's hoping that more pop stars twist tennis-core styling like Tinashe.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.