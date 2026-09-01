Exclusive: In a “Wonderful Twist of History,” Prince William Will Be the First British Monarch With American Ancestry, Says Royal Author

Meghan Markle might be the most famous royal with American roots, but as the Sussexes settle into their new life back in Britain, there’s another member of the Royal Family who has American blood. Stephanie Green, author of American Crown, tells Marie Claire that Prince William will be the first British monarch with American ancestry—and he could even become an honorary U.S. citizen one day.
Green, who is active with the Daughters of the American Revolution, says that she was surprised to learn how Princess Diana “could have been a member” of the organization due to one of her patriot ancestors. The discovery sent Green down a rabbit hole of “sleuthing and discovering,” and the author found herself amazed with the story of Diana’s American ancestors, including her great-grandmother, Frances “Fanny” Burke Roche.
“She was one of the most celebrated beauties of the Gilded Age,” Green says. “She was born in New York in 1857 and I don't know if you watch the show The Gilded Age, but she is right out of that show.”
American Crown: From Revolutionaries to Royalty: The Story of Prince William's American Heritage
Much like Gladys Russell on the HBO period drama, Fanny Burke Roche married into the aristocracy, although her relationship with James Burke Roche, the son of an Irish lord, ended in divorce, as did her second marriage. Fanny died in 1947, and her granddaughter, Frances Shand Kydd, would give birth to the future Princess Diana in 1961.
Green says that she drew multiple parallels between Fanny’s life and Diana’s. The late princess's cousin, Lord Formoy, let Green borrow Fanny's diaries, and the author said the more she read about Diana's great-grandmother, the more she "realized how much she and Diana were alike."
"Diana, as you know, suffered from bulimia, from depression. So did Fanny. She's writing in her diary and she's covering every little margin of the diary page with just spilling her guts out about how unhappy she is, how trapped she is in these marriages that didn't work out, how trapped she is by her father," Green shares.
"So as I say in the book, despite all of their beauty, their clothes, their fabulous homes, their jewelry, these two women are just proof that you can be miserable and still have all of these things."
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Like the late Princess of Wales, Diana’s great-grandmother also was the mother of two sons, and she says that twin brothers Maurice and Francis had “so much in common with Harry and William.”
“They both had glamorous mothers,” the author shares. “They both were the product of divorce. They both were subject to media speculation, and they both served their country in the military. They had transatlantic separations for a lot of their lives, but yet they remained very close brothers and they were always there to support each other.”
Green adds it makes her “very sad” to think about the comparisons between the two sets of brothers and see how Harry and William’s “relationship has deteriorated.”
As for Harry and Meghan's recent move back to the U.K., Green calls it "another twist to William's American story."
"The book is really about William because he's going to be King one day," she says, adding there's an "irony in having a King with all of this American blood, but having a brother whose wife is American who's going back and forth across the pond."
Diana’s American family ties don’t stop with the Gilded Age. Green says that the future King William’s family can be traced all the way back to the American revolution with his patriot ancestor, Benajah Strong, who was the uncle of famed spy and American martyr Nathan Hale.
Green visited Strong’s grave in Connecticut, which reads “food for worms,” and she said it struck her how ironic it was that his ancestor will become the future King.
“I have a chapter called ‘Food for Worms,’” she tells Marie Claire. “So you think, okay, this is William’s six-times great-grandfather who risked his life and his fortune to fight in the American Revolution to get rid of a King. And then in 2026, his sixth-time great-grandson is going to be King of England and he's going to be buried at Windsor Castle in this huge, ornate tomb.”
When asked what she'd like the U.S. public to know about Prince William's American connections, Green says she'd like to stress "How much closer we are than we think," adding, "And I'd like the British people to know that their future monarch is much closer to our country than we think."
"Having a royal family is within our DNA," she adds. "And so my hope is that someday Prince William will receive honorary American citizenship like Winston Churchill did. I just think it's a wonderful twist of history and I think it shows that families and countries are much closer than we than we think—and that story is still unfolding."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.