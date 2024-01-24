Ryan Gosling Has a Lot to Say About Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars Snub

Ken is NOT having a great day.

Ryan Gosling is obviously pleased that he was nominated for best supporting actor at the 2024 Oscars, but his achievement would have tasted a lot sweeter if both director Greta Gerwig and star/producer Margot Robbie hadn't been snubbed by the Academy Awards. Basically, he agrees with every person who has pointed out the unfairness of these choices.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films," Gosling told E! News in a statement.

"And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

However, the actor continued, "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad and, thankfully, crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."

He concluded, "Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

The Academy redeemed itself somewhat with a nomination for Barbie in the best picture category (which means a nomination for both Gerwig and Robbie), a nomination for America Ferrera in the best supporting actress category, and a nomination for the movie in the best adapted screenplay category (which honors Gerwig and her husband and collaborator Noah Baumbach).

Still, people across social media are airing their rage at the irony that Ken was nominated and not Barbie for a film that critiques the patriarchy, and that the movie itself was nominated but not its director—and I have to admit the logic behind these choices is kind of lost on me as well.