The 2025 Met Gala is upon us. As every A-lister paraded up the Met steps to kick off the evening, my eyes were peeled for one of my best-dressed attendees: Kaia Gerber. If you, too, were looking for the supermodel, I come bearing some disappointing news: Gerber skipped tonight's carpet.

Despite showcasing one of the chicest looks on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, Gerber chose to sit this one out—and mums the word as to why. But if you're worried about not getting enough Kaia to kick off your week, don't fret: she just dropped a swanky new collection with Mango after being named the Spanish label's next brand ambassador on the same day as the iconic carpet. Gerber is in good company—if anything, it's in her genes. A few of mom Cindy Crawford's fellow '90s-era supermodels like Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss have all been ambassadors for the brand.

It makes sense that the duo would eventually team up. Mango, with its minimalistic and chic selection, perfectly complements Gerber's elevated, cool vibe. In the new campaign shot by Stef Mitchell, Gerber poses in a variety of new wedding-guest-ready gowns. As someone with three weddings coming up on my calendar, I feel seen.

The new collection includes this stunning V-neck gown with a large 3D flower—obsessed! (Image credit: Mango)

In the meantime, we can reminisce about Gerber's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala. Gerber opted for a white sequined Prada number to celebrate the theme "The Garden of Time." Her beauty looks seemingly channeled mom Cindy Crawford's iconic bouncy blowout and '90s-era glam, featuring soft pink hues and chiseled contoured cheeks.

Gerber recently told Vogue that looking like her mother is a gift because she instantly knows what will look good on her. "If it looks good on her, most of the time, I can pull it off as well," she said. The gene pool is strong.

Gerber opted for a white column gown from Prada at the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber also co-signed the retro beauty look off the Met steps. At this year's Vanity Fair﻿ Oscars after party, she swapped white sequins for enchanting white tulle and flowers from Valentino's 1997 couture collection. She topped the floaty gown with sky-high hair and '60s-inspired eye makeup.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if she shows up for the Met Gala 2026.

