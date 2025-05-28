There are a few pieces of clothing that are so classic, they're basically beloved by everyone: the Barbour barn jacket, L.L. Bean's Boat and Tote, and La Ligne's Colby Pants are just a few examples. But in the designer world, few styles rival the wide-spread popularity of Alaïa's fabeled Le Teckel bag.

Though it's only been on the market for one short year, its impact has been insurmountable. The east-west bag single-handedly (and with dual straps) influenced an entire market to elongate their signature purse styles. It also has the most elite list of clientele money can buy, worn by the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and most recently, Margot Robbie.

On May 26, the Barbie star was photographed outside of Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles looking like the walking anthesis of her pink-loving alter ego. Robbie was every bit the biker babe, wearing a smattering of edgy black separates.

Her outfit was simple, but impactful. She styled a black sweater with a matching mini skirt and her luxe designer accessories had a subtle, punk feel. This included the Le Teckel and a pair of $1,250 motorcycle boots from Acne Studios.

Margot Robbie styled Alaïa's Le Teckel bag with moto boots from Acne Studios. (Image credit: Image Direct)

Robbie chose the most classic of Alaïa's bag offerings. She sported the OG black crafted from smooth, glossy leather. Rihanna owns the exact same one, as well as a nubuck clutch style, also in black. Lipa, meanwhile, augmented a Kendall Jenner runway look with her own cherry red bag earlier this month.

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2,250 at NET-A-PORTER

Though she's largely been out of the spotlight, following her almost year-long Barbie press tour, Robbie's outfit is a signal that her commitment to serving looks has never wavered.

