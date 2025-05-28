Margot Robbie Puts a Biker Twist on Alaïa's Iconic Le Teckel Bag With Moto Boots and a Mini Skirt
She's embracing the anti-Barbie aesthetic.
There are a few pieces of clothing that are so classic, they're basically beloved by everyone: the Barbour barn jacket, L.L. Bean's Boat and Tote, and La Ligne's Colby Pants are just a few examples. But in the designer world, few styles rival the wide-spread popularity of Alaïa's fabeled Le Teckel bag.
Though it's only been on the market for one short year, its impact has been insurmountable. The east-west bag single-handedly (and with dual straps) influenced an entire market to elongate their signature purse styles. It also has the most elite list of clientele money can buy, worn by the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and most recently, Margot Robbie.
On May 26, the Barbie star was photographed outside of Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles looking like the walking anthesis of her pink-loving alter ego. Robbie was every bit the biker babe, wearing a smattering of edgy black separates.
Her outfit was simple, but impactful. She styled a black sweater with a matching mini skirt and her luxe designer accessories had a subtle, punk feel. This included the Le Teckel and a pair of $1,250 motorcycle boots from Acne Studios.
Robbie chose the most classic of Alaïa's bag offerings. She sported the OG black crafted from smooth, glossy leather. Rihanna owns the exact same one, as well as a nubuck clutch style, also in black. Lipa, meanwhile, augmented a Kendall Jenner runway look with her own cherry red bag earlier this month.
Though she's largely been out of the spotlight, following her almost year-long Barbie press tour, Robbie's outfit is a signal that her commitment to serving looks has never wavered.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
