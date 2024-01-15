Ryan Gosling's Reaction to "I'm Just Ken" Winning a Critics' Choice Award is Now an Internet Meme

The internet remains undefeated.

Ryan Gosling at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.
Yes, he really is Ken-enough!

During the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, Barbie actor Ryan Gosling served up by far the best reaction of the night when the song "I'm Just Ken" won the award for best song.

"I'm Just Ken" was nominated alongside two other Barbie songs, “Dance the Night” and "What Was I Made For?", and in addition to Rustin's "Road to Freedom, "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Wish's "The Wish."

After presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the winner, Gosling looked visibly stunned, pausing and giving a deadpanned, perplexed look before eventually celebrating the win alongside his Barbie cast members.

"WAKE UP BABE NEW RYAN GOSLING REACTION JUST DROPPED," one social media user posted. "Ryan Gosling best reaction to an award," another wrote.

Less than 24-hours later, the internet did what it does best and turned Gosling's reaction into a meme because, well, that's what social media is for!

Here are just some of the best Gosling reaction memes circulating the interwebs for your joy and amusement. Celebrities really are gifts that keep giving!

Gosling's reaction somehow became a meme of an already existing meme. How Meta!

For the uninitiated, Gosling is known for his iconic reactions during award shows—one X, formerly known as Twitter, user spliced together a quick back-and-forth of Gosling's reactions.

