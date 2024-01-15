Ryan Gosling's Reaction to "I'm Just Ken" Winning a Critics' Choice Award is Now an Internet Meme

Yes, he really is Ken-enough!
During the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, Barbie actor Ryan Gosling served up by far the best reaction of the night when the song "I'm Just Ken" won the award for best song.
"I'm Just Ken" was nominated alongside two other Barbie songs, “Dance the Night” and "What Was I Made For?", and in addition to Rustin's "Road to Freedom, "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Wish's "The Wish."
After presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the winner, Gosling looked visibly stunned, pausing and giving a deadpanned, perplexed look before eventually celebrating the win alongside his Barbie cast members.
#CriticsChoiceAwards ryan gosling being surprised “im just ken” won is so im just ken of him pic.twitter.com/APtMVapWmFJanuary 15, 2024
"WAKE UP BABE NEW RYAN GOSLING REACTION JUST DROPPED," one social media user posted. "Ryan Gosling best reaction to an award," another wrote.
Less than 24-hours later, the internet did what it does best and turned Gosling's reaction into a meme because, well, that's what social media is for!
Here are just some of the best Gosling reaction memes circulating the interwebs for your joy and amusement. Celebrities really are gifts that keep giving!
lucy gray: “who’s the third?”coriolanus: “my old self”lucy gray: pic.twitter.com/jUTZxlgQt3January 15, 2024
Gosling's reaction somehow became a meme of an already existing meme. How Meta!
Ryan Gosling really went #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/VMzdqm9u4gJanuary 15, 2024
For the uninitiated, Gosling is known for his iconic reactions during award shows—one X, formerly known as Twitter, user spliced together a quick back-and-forth of Gosling's reactions.
ryan gosling's recent award show reactions are everything pic.twitter.com/ZQOEySSf3sJanuary 15, 2024
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe's Matching Glam Was the Highlight of the Critics Choice Awards
Mother-daughter beauty for mother-daughter beauties.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
The Best 2024 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Looks
Hollywood's A-listers understood the assignment.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
This Under-the-Radar Jacket on Amazon Is My Newest Winter Obsession
And, no, it's not the "Amazon coat."
By Jaimie Potters