Ryan Gosling's Reaction to "I'm Just Ken" Winning a Critics' Choice Award is Now an Internet Meme

Yes, he really is Ken-enough!



During the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, Barbie actor Ryan Gosling served up by far the best reaction of the night when the song "I'm Just Ken" won the award for best song.

"I'm Just Ken" was nominated alongside two other Barbie songs, “Dance the Night” and "What Was I Made For?", and in addition to Rustin's "Road to Freedom, "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Wish's "The Wish."



After presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the winner, Gosling looked visibly stunned, pausing and giving a deadpanned, perplexed look before eventually celebrating the win alongside his Barbie cast members.

#CriticsChoiceAwards ryan gosling being surprised “im just ken” won is so im just ken of him pic.twitter.com/APtMVapWmFJanuary 15, 2024 See more

"WAKE UP BABE NEW RYAN GOSLING REACTION JUST DROPPED," one social media user posted. "Ryan Gosling best reaction to an award," another wrote.

Less than 24-hours later, the internet did what it does best and turned Gosling's reaction into a meme because, well, that's what social media is for!



Here are just some of the best Gosling reaction memes circulating the interwebs for your joy and amusement. Celebrities really are gifts that keep giving!

lucy gray: “who’s the third?”coriolanus: “my old self”lucy gray: pic.twitter.com/jUTZxlgQt3January 15, 2024 See more

Gosling's reaction somehow became a meme of an already existing meme. How Meta!

Ryan Gosling really went #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/VMzdqm9u4gJanuary 15, 2024 See more

For the uninitiated, Gosling is known for his iconic reactions during award shows—one X, formerly known as Twitter, user spliced together a quick back-and-forth of Gosling's reactions.