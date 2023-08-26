Sandra Bullock is “Grateful” for the Support After the “Heartbreaking” Death of Her Partner, Bryan Randall

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As Sandra Bullock continues to grieve the loss of partner Bryan Randall—who died on August 5 at just 57 years old after a private three-year battle with ALS—People reports that she appreciates the outpouring of love coming her way. Bullock has “seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing,” a source told the outlet. “It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized—with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way. She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others.”
In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital. A spokesperson for the ALS Association told People they “saw an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website.” The spokesperson added “We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan’s family. We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it.”
Bullock and Randall met in 2015, and, in an appearance on “Red Table Talk” in December 2021, she called him the “love of my life.” Bullock explained that she didn’t see a need to get married to cement their relationship: “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother,” she said. “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.” She continued “He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”
