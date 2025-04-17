Ben Affleck Gives an Update on His and Jennifer Lopez's Relationships with Each Others' Kids Post-Divorce

Even though their marriage is over, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's families are still intertwined. At the premiere of his new movie The Accountant 2, Affleck talked about his relationship with his ex-wife's children and her relationship with his kids. And the actor is thrilled about how those connections are continuing on. In fact, Lopez's kids were at the premiere, too.

"Kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I'm very, very excited," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight. "I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting."

Affleck has three children with his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner: 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Fin, and 13-year-old Samuel. Lopez has two kids, 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Of course, Lopez and Affleck's past extends far back, to before their children were even born. The actors were first engaged in the early 2000s. After they broke up, they both entered lengthy marriages, Lopez with Anthony and Affleck with Garner. Lopez and Affleck got back together in 2021, got married in 2022, and then split up in 2024. Their divorced was finalized earlier this year.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck recognized that there is speculation in the media about where he and Lopez stand, but he wanted to set the record straight that they're still in each others' children's lives and that he still has a lot of admiration for her.

"Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them," the 52-year-old star said. "I love her kids. They are wonderful. She is enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity, who I adore and am grateful to."

He added that he was "thrilled" that the kids were at the premiere, calling them "a joy in my life." He continued, "Those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of his movie Air in March 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Similar to Affleck's account, a source told People in November 2024 that Lopez was in touch with her ex's children.

"Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them," the source said. "She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all."

Affleck opened up about his divorce from Lopez for the first time in a March interview with GQ. He made it clear that while people have questions about their split, there isn't some juicy gossip that they're hiding.

"[T]here’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he said. "It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do. It’s really, it sounds more like a couple’s therapy session, which—you would tune out of someone else’s couple’s therapy after a while."