How Sydney Sweeney Got Her Grandmas to Appear as Extras in Her Upcoming Horror Film

One of the most popular actresses on the planet is sharing the wealth of her Hollywood success with a few of her nearest and dearest family members.



While stopping by Studio 1A to chat with the TODAY co-hosts, the Euphoria star said she managed to find a way for her grandmothers to be part of her new horror movie, Immaculate.



"I flew them to Italy, and they got to come visit me on set," Sweeney said. "I made them extras as nuns, and then I brought them to the premiere in L.A. They were just so excited."



In the film, Sweeney plays a nun who witnesses an ominous "miracle" of sorts—a far departure from her most recent work, which Sweeney said is one of the many reasons why she was excited about the role.



"It's a challenging character," she continued. "I's an interesting story. I loved the horror genre. It's exciting."

Sydney Sweeney with grandmothers attend the premiere of Neon's "Immaculate" during Beyond Fest at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney admits that even with her grandmothers on set to lighten the mood as extras, the film is dark and not for the faint of heart.



"I think that there's going to be a mixed reaction, and I like that," she said of the movie's controversial ending, and while acknowledging that she "pushed the boundaries" with her role in the film.



"I like when movies or endings create a discussion—a debate," she continued. "I think it's going to be a wild ride for some people. We like to push the limits—we wanted to go to some places."



In addition to Immaculate, Sweeney is also gearing up for the Netflix release date of her blockbuster romantic comedy Anyone but You. The film was originally released last Christmas and will be available for streaming on Netflix on April 23, Variety reports.

Sister Mary Blaze and Sydney Sweeney are seen at the Beyond Fest Premiere of Neon’s 'Immaculate' after party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney flying her grandmothers to Italy and play a small part in her foray into the horror movie genre is hardly surprising, given her previous comments about family, fame and loyalty.



In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star said the entertainment industry is "built to try to make you backstab people."



“It’s insane," she said at the time. "My agent is my best teammate, and I’ll have her forever. I see how people are like: ‘We support each other.' And I’m like: ‘No. You f****** don’t.’"