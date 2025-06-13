Sydney Sweeney Presses Copy-and-Paste on a Slouchy Miu Miu Fall 2025 Runway Set
It's giving model on-the-run.
Miu Miu first appointed Sydney Sweeney to brand ambassador status in 2022, making her one of the atelier's longest-running muses. With that esteemed title comes a slew of perks, including speed-dial access to Miuccia Prada's entire archive (and custom Met Gala looks, too). Sweeney even appears to have first dibs on Miu Miu's newest outfits the minute they step off the runway.
On June 12, Sweeney paused her Echo Valley press tour to celebrate the re-opening of Miu Miu's store in Mayfair, London. To no surprise, her stylist, Molly Dickson dressed her in head-to-toe Miu Miu for the A-list affair, starting with a pink satin mini dress fresh from the label's Fall 2025 show. Just like the runway model, the thigh-length babydoll had a slouchy feel, as the spaghetti straps fell loosely off her shoulders. A delicate bra peeked out from underneath the V-shaped neckline. Then, she added a black belt around her waist.
In lieu of a jacket, Sweeney took cues from the catwalk with a brown fur stole draped effortlessly around her elbows—never mind the sweltering early-summer temperatures in London.
Next, the 27-year-old slipped into sheer gray socks, which stretched above her knees. Fashion enthusiasts know this was the Fall 2025 collection's leading motif, as models sported black, beige, ivory, purple, and even turquoise hosiery. In true Miu Miu form, she paired them with strappy leather slingback heels, also from the French label. On the other hand, the model wore brown pointy pumps with no additional embellishments.
Instead of the green top-handle tote seen on the runway, Sweeney carried Gigi Hadid's favorite Miu Miu accessory: the Arcadie bag. The $3,700 purse is available in three sizes; the A-lister chose the largest, complete with an east-west body and textured stitching. Miu Miu's Glimpse Sunglasses in black finished her OOTN.
Sweeney wasn't the only celeb to make their mark in Miu Miu last night. Alexa Chung also understood the assignment. On the initial layer, the model styled an upcycled slip dress, adorned with satin and lace lining. Then, she layered a cropped track jacket overtop for extra warmth. (If the two-tone piece seems familiar, that's because Hailey Bieber wore the same one on May 1.) From there, Chung accessorized with multiple Miu Miu staples, including metallic sandals and a special-edition patchwork Arcadie bag.
Now that Sweeney and Dickson have gotten their hands on the Fall 2025 line, they've opened the doors for other A-listers to follow suit. When your favorite fashion muse wears Miu Miu Fall 2025 (because they will), remember to say, "Thank you, Sydney!"
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
