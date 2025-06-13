Miu Miu first appointed Sydney Sweeney to brand ambassador status in 2022, making her one of the atelier's longest-running muses. With that esteemed title comes a slew of perks, including speed-dial access to Miuccia Prada's entire archive (and custom Met Gala looks, too). Sweeney even appears to have first dibs on Miu Miu's newest outfits the minute they step off the runway.

On June 12, Sweeney paused her Echo Valley press tour to celebrate the re-opening of Miu Miu's store in Mayfair, London. To no surprise, her stylist, Molly Dickson dressed her in head-to-toe Miu Miu for the A-list affair, starting with a pink satin mini dress fresh from the label's Fall 2025 show. Just like the runway model, the thigh-length babydoll had a slouchy feel, as the spaghetti straps fell loosely off her shoulders. A delicate bra peeked out from underneath the V-shaped neckline. Then, she added a black belt around her waist.

In lieu of a jacket, Sweeney took cues from the catwalk with a brown fur stole draped effortlessly around her elbows—never mind the sweltering early-summer temperatures in London.

Sydney Sweeney wears head-to-toe Miu Miu at the brand's store re-opening in London. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Next, the 27-year-old slipped into sheer gray socks, which stretched above her knees. Fashion enthusiasts know this was the Fall 2025 collection's leading motif, as models sported black, beige, ivory, purple, and even turquoise hosiery. In true Miu Miu form, she paired them with strappy leather slingback heels, also from the French label. On the other hand, the model wore brown pointy pumps with no additional embellishments.

Instead of the green top-handle tote seen on the runway, Sweeney carried Gigi Hadid's favorite Miu Miu accessory: the Arcadie bag. The $3,700 purse is available in three sizes; the A-lister chose the largest, complete with an east-west body and textured stitching. Miu Miu's Glimpse Sunglasses in black finished her OOTN.

Sydney Sweeney's outfit on the Fall 2025 Miu Miu runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sweeney wasn't the only celeb to make their mark in Miu Miu last night. Alexa Chung also understood the assignment. On the initial layer, the model styled an upcycled slip dress, adorned with satin and lace lining. Then, she layered a cropped track jacket overtop for extra warmth. (If the two-tone piece seems familiar, that's because Hailey Bieber wore the same one on May 1.) From there, Chung accessorized with multiple Miu Miu staples, including metallic sandals and a special-edition patchwork Arcadie bag.

Alexa Chung meets up with Sydney Sweeney at the Miu Miu affair. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now that Sweeney and Dickson have gotten their hands on the Fall 2025 line, they've opened the doors for other A-listers to follow suit. When your favorite fashion muse wears Miu Miu Fall 2025 (because they will), remember to say, "Thank you, Sydney!"