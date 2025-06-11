Sydney Sweeney's Back-to-Back Miu Miu Dresses Prove Opposites Attract

Sydney Sweeney is a Miu Miu girl through and through. Sure, she's worn Vera Wang, Alexander McQueen, and vintage Givenchy on her Echo Valley press tour, but fans knew she'd come home to Miuccia Prada. On June 10, the brand ambassador did just that with back-to-back dresses.

A few days after her Apple TV+ thriller's premiere in New York, Sweeney jetted off to London with her co-star, Julianne Moore, for the film's first European step-and-repeat. While it doesn't require method dressing, Sweeney does seem to be in her ethereal era, thanks to her stylist, Molly Dickson. Similar to her Vera Wang ballgown from June 4, Sweeney looked every bit a princess in mostly Miu Miu, starting with a bespoke icy blue dress.

Sydney Sweeney turns heads in a blue Miu Miu gown at the Echo Valley London premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney's bodice was fitted with criss-cross straps meeting in a halter neckline and a triangular chest cutout. Multiple layers of silk organza made up the floor-length skirt, while a slightly-longer train flowed behind her.

Given the design's intricate neckline, Sweeney skipped a necklace altogether. Instead, she popped on elongated diamond earrings, matching bangles, and rings courtesy of David Morris. Her voluminous skirt hid her footwear, but knowing Sweeney, she likely chose Jimmy Choo pumps to match the dress's cool-toned blue.

Sydney Sweeney pairs her blue Miu Miu gown with icy earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the curtain closed on the London premiere, Sweeney slipped into something more comfortable for the after-party. To no surprise, it was another Miu Miu moment, this time from the atelier's public catalog.

The princess vibes continued with a silk midi dress in pale pink. Her after-hours attire featured a bejeweled empire waistline à la Bridgerton, plus a smooth sheath skirt. If you have $13,000 to spare, you can shop her exact look. Extra points for her needle-sharp pumps, which matched the dress's shine to a T.

Sydney Sweeney attends an 'Echo Valley' after-party in a pale pink Miu Miu dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu Embellished Silk and Wool Midi Dress $13,000 at Mytheresa

The Euphoria star began repping Miu Miu in an official capacity in 2022—and has worn it for every press tour and fashion week since. While it's unclear where Sweeney and Moore will visit next, one thing's certain: Miu Miu is along for the ride.