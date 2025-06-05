Sydney Sweeney Brings Back the Ballgown in Custom Crimson Vera Wang
Instead of her signature tight-fitting attire, she channeled her inner princess.
While sultry, tight-fitting slips are still a celebrity staple, it seems their voluminous counterparts are back in the spotlight. Despite certain soirées' efforts to shrink the ballgown (ahem, the 2025 Cannes Film Festival), Cynthia Erivo, Elle Fanning, Lana Del Rey, Keke Palmer, and most recently, Sydney Sweeney are taking up sartorial space anyway.
On June 4, Sweeney looked every bit a princess at the New York premiere of Echo Valley. Commissioned by Sweeney and her longtime stylist, Molly Dickson, Vera Wang created a custom ballgown for the actor's special night. Per the atelier, the crimson red design was constructed of Italian silk and featherweight faille. The strapless bodice featured a crumb-catcher neckline that flared up at each side. Her natural waistline cinched at the middle before stretching out into a hand-draped peplum atop the floor-length skirt. Layers upon layers of tulle petticoats peeked out from underneath the regal gown.
To ensure all eyes went to Wang's work, Sweeney accessorized with minimal jewelry. Instead of a necklace, bracelets, and rings, she only wore stud diamond earrings, courtesy of Kwiat.
Once the curtain closed at the Apple TV+ film's screening, Sweeney changed into a little red dress for the after-party. The leading lady dressed the part in a Vivienne Westwood-esque midi, complete with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a delicately-draped neckline. Marking her second LRD of the evening, it was in the same crimson shade as her ballgown.
Sweeney's footwear was hidden during her first look of the night. Her after-hours attire, however, revealed complementary pointy pumps in the same vibrant color.
If you kept tabs on Sweeney's press tour style for Echo Valley, you know she saved the most dramatic dress for last. Earlier that day, she was spotted in a nautical number from Coperni Fall 2025. Sweeney paired the vest and skirt with knee-high boots, Alexander McQueen sunglasses, and the Miu Miu Acadie Bag—a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.
As the premiere's official step-and-repeat drew near, Sweeney delivered her final street style set: a menswear-inspired moment by Oscar de la Renta. Always on board for monochrome, the 27-year-old sported a plaid button-down with the coordinating trousers. Her baby blue heels brought out the set's matching stripes. To finish, Sweeney carried the Poppy Tote Bag, also from the New York label.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Unlike her months-long Immaculate press tour last summer, she fit her Echo Valley events into only a few days. At this point, she's mastered the art of a speedy promo trail. This week, Sweeney debuted six stellar looks in under 48 hours—and gave the extra-oversize ballgown its due while she was at it. Give it up for the It girl.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
Summer’s Sweetest Perfume Trend Is Quite Literally B-A-N-A-N-A-S
And the Marie Claire team has split opinions.
-
The Most Show-Stopping Smokey Eyes on Celebrities
Copy one of these and you can't go wrong.
-
Princess Kate Returns to Royal Duties After Intruder Arrested at Windsor Castle
The Princess of Wales carried out her first royal meeting since the incident.
-
Flats, Heels, Flip Flops: Celebrities Can Pair Any Shoe With the Summer 2025 Anklet Trend
Celebrities say the anklet is indisputably back.
-
Taylor Swift's Little Black Dress Era Continues on a Florida Date With Travis Kelce
She packed the signature for another Florida date night.
-
The Mango x Supriya Lele Collaboration Has Me Considering a Summer Vibe Shift
Out with warm-weather basics, in with hip cut-out leggings.
-
Zoe Saldaña Swerves to the Cherry Red Trend From Her Usual Neutrals
She's broadening her color palette this summer.
-
How Sydney Sweeney Reimagines a 2005 Jean Paul Gaultier Blazer Dress for 2025
She gave the 2005 piece a 2025 update.
-
Dakota Johnson Revamps Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers With a Chic Cow Print
Her shoe collection keeps getting better.
-
Cult-Collected Mesh Ballet Flats Are Sofia Richie Grainge's French Girl Vacation Essential
Your favorite L.A. cool-girl looks polished in Paris.
-
So Long, Mesh Flats—Jennifer Lawrence Is Having a Mary Jane Sneaker Summer
So long, mesh flats.