While sultry, tight-fitting slips are still a celebrity staple, it seems their voluminous counterparts are back in the spotlight. Despite certain soirées' efforts to shrink the ballgown (ahem, the 2025 Cannes Film Festival), Cynthia Erivo, Elle Fanning, Lana Del Rey, Keke Palmer, and most recently, Sydney Sweeney are taking up sartorial space anyway.

On June 4, Sweeney looked every bit a princess at the New York premiere of Echo Valley. Commissioned by Sweeney and her longtime stylist, Molly Dickson, Vera Wang created a custom ballgown for the actor's special night. Per the atelier, the crimson red design was constructed of Italian silk and featherweight faille. The strapless bodice featured a crumb-catcher neckline that flared up at each side. Her natural waistline cinched at the middle before stretching out into a hand-draped peplum atop the floor-length skirt. Layers upon layers of tulle petticoats peeked out from underneath the regal gown.

Sydney Sweeney wears a red ball gown from Vera Wang at the Echo Valley premiere in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To ensure all eyes went to Wang's work, Sweeney accessorized with minimal jewelry. Instead of a necklace, bracelets, and rings, she only wore stud diamond earrings, courtesy of Kwiat.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 'Echo Valley' premiere in a red ballgown from Vera Wang. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the curtain closed at the Apple TV+ film's screening, Sweeney changed into a little red dress for the after-party. The leading lady dressed the part in a Vivienne Westwood-esque midi, complete with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a delicately-draped neckline. Marking her second LRD of the evening, it was in the same crimson shade as her ballgown.

Sweeney's footwear was hidden during her first look of the night. Her after-hours attire, however, revealed complementary pointy pumps in the same vibrant color.

Sydney Sweeney attends an 'Echo Valley' after-party in a different crimson red midi dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you kept tabs on Sweeney's press tour style for Echo Valley, you know she saved the most dramatic dress for last. Earlier that day, she was spotted in a nautical number from Coperni Fall 2025. Sweeney paired the vest and skirt with knee-high boots, Alexander McQueen sunglasses, and the Miu Miu Acadie Bag—a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Sydney Sweeney sports a sailor-inspired street style set during her 'Echo Valley' press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the premiere's official step-and-repeat drew near, Sweeney delivered her final street style set: a menswear-inspired moment by Oscar de la Renta. Always on board for monochrome, the 27-year-old sported a plaid button-down with the coordinating trousers. Her baby blue heels brought out the set's matching stripes. To finish, Sweeney carried the Poppy Tote Bag, also from the New York label.

Sydney Sweeney's continues her 'Echo Valley' press tour in a plaid Oscar de la Renta suit set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike her months-long Immaculate press tour last summer, she fit her Echo Valley events into only a few days. At this point, she's mastered the art of a speedy promo trail. This week, Sweeney debuted six stellar looks in under 48 hours—and gave the extra-oversize ballgown its due while she was at it. Give it up for the It girl.