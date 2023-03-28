FAQs

How do I get a discount at Banana Republic Factory? Simply sign up for text alerts or email notifications to be kept updated on the newest promotions and discounts at Banana Republic Factory. You’ll usually get a 15% off discount on your first order too. To access this promotion, simply go to their website and scroll to the footer of the page. You can then choose to type in either your phone number or email address. If needed, you can opt out of emails or texts at any time.

Are returns at Banana Republic Factory free? Yes, you can return your order for free at Banana Republic Factory within 30 days of shipping Your items should be in their original condition with any tags still attached. They should also be unworn and unwashed. Simply use the pre-paid returns label included with your order or return it to a nearby store.

Does Banana Republic Factory do free shipping? You can get free shipping at Banana Republic Factory. You will need to be signed up for Banana Factory rewards and place an order of $50 or over. This should arrive within 3-5 working days. If you are on the Icon level for rewards, this is 2-3 working days.

Does Banana Republic Factory give student discount? Sadly, Banana Republic Factory does not offer any student discounts right now. However, you can always use one of our Banana Republic Factory promo codes to save on your order.

Does Banana Republic Factory have its own app? You can view any Banana Republic Factory clothes by downloading the Banana Republic app. Whilst it is not a separate app, you can still shop for the latest clothing from your phone. Simply download the Banana Republic app from the App Store or on Google Play.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Text Alerts - Be sure to sign up for texts from Banana Republic Factory and you’ll get alerted any time there is a flash sale or promotion. You can opt-out at any time by texting STOP but we think this is a great way to be the first to know about sales.

All you need to do to sign up is go to the website and type your phone number in the ‘Sign Up For Texts’ section. This will be at the footer of the website. You can also sign up for email alerts too.

Save with the Loyalty Program - It’s simple to save at Banana Republic Factory with their discounts on stylish clothing. You can also earn more with your shopping at Banana Republic Factory by joining Banana Republic Rewards. This loyalty program is for both Banana Republic Factory and Banana Republic.

Sign up for free with your email address and you can earn points on your orders. You’ll also get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, exclusive promotions, and birthday promotions.

For each $1 you spend, you will get 1 point. At 100 points, you can get $1 off your next order. With three separate levels, spending more gives you better rewards. Icon is the final loyalty program level and gives you early sale access, free basic alterations, and 2-3 day shipping on orders over $50.

Sign Up for a BR Credit Card - If you regularly shop at Banana Republic Factory, consider signing up for a Banana Republic credit card. You can sign up for the loyalty program and earn points a lot quicker than without.

Banana Republic Factory will also send you 20% off your first order when you sign up for the credit card. To apply for your credit card, simply go to the ‘BR Credit Card’ page at the footer of the website. You will need your email address to link your credit card application to your Banana Republic Factory account.

Shop Black Friday Sales - Whilst the Banana Republic Factory has plenty of discounts, you can shop the biggest savings at peak seasonal trading times. One of the most notorious times for savings is Black Friday week.

At Banana Republic Factory, we’ve seen Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals before. Previous discounts have included up to 75% off men’s t-shirts and up to 40% off women’s clothing. The Black Friday deals for this year have yet to be announced but we can expect similar discounts.

Make sure you are subscribed to the Banana Republic Factory newsletter so you can be updated on when the sales are happening this year. We’d recommend bookmarking this page for later in the year, so you can check back for the deals when needed.

Save with the Sales - Do you need to update your wardrobe but don’t want to spend a fortune? Browse the deals at Banana Republic Factory and you can save on your clothing. Whilst there’s no specific sale section, the website is updated each day with new collections and discounts.

It’s simple to shop the Banana Republic Factory for either men or women. Otherwise, you can shop by product types such as dresses or sweaters. There is also shop ‘On the Horizon’ discounts on the homepage. These are discounts soon to be on the website page and have included up to 50% off sitewide before.

Some of our favorite previous promotions in the sale have been:

50% off Tiered Maxi Dress with an Extra 20% off at Checkout

20% off Women’s Caplet Cable Sweater

50% off Men’s Double Knit T-Shirt with an Extra 20% off at Checkout

Get Free Shipping - There is free shipping available at Banana Republic Factory. However, you will need to spend $50 or more and be signed up with Banana Republic Rewards. For those times when you’re revamping your wardrobe, it’s good to know you can save on shipping.

We sometimes have free shipping promo codes on this page too. You might not need a minimum total amount with these coupons. Be sure to check our website for a shipping code before going to the checkout.

Price Adjustment Savings - We all know how annoying it can be to miss out on savings. Banana Republic Factory has a 14 Day Price Adjustment policy to help make sure you never miss a good discount. This means that if your item is discounted more within 14 days of ordering, you can ask for a price adjustment.

We’d recommend checking the terms and conditions on the Banana Republic Factory website for more about their Price Adjustment policy.

How to use your Banana Republic Factory promo codes