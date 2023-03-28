Frequently Asked Questions About Bloomingdale's

How Do I Get a Bloomingdale's Discount? You’ve got a few options when it comes to getting a discount at Bloomingdale’s. The fastest way to save a little on your next purchase is to take advantage of one of one of the promo codes here on this page. Regular customers should consider signing up for the newsletter to stay informed of upcoming sales and potentially get exclusive deals or offers.

Does Bloomingdale's Offer Free Shipping? Bloomingdale’s offers free shipping on all orders that total at least $150. Another way to get free shipping without having to worry about the order minimum is to sign up for the free Loyallist program. All members are eligible for free shipping. You can also upgrade to expedited shipping for an additional fee.

Does Bloomingdale's Do Student Discounts? As of writing, we were unable to find a student discount program at Bloomingdale’s. Students must pay the same price as regular customers but this could always change in the future. If we ever find a student discount program at Bloomingdale’s, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details you need to sign up for it.

Does Bloomingdale's Have a Newsletter? Bloomingdale’s has both an email-based newsletter and text alert service that customers can sign up for. This is a great way to stay informed of future sales and sometimes even get exclusive offers. Both are free to sign up for and you can opt out of them at any time. To join, enter your mobile phone number or email address into the form at the bottom of the Bloomingdale’s homepage.

How Often Does Bloomingdale's Have Sales? Bloomingdale’s has sales throughout the year, often falling around holidays. The best way to stay up to date on future sales is to subscribe to the Bloomingdale’s newsletter or text alert service. They also have a sales page on their website with everything currently available at a discount.

Does Bloomingdale's Offer Free Returns? Bloomingdale’s has a free return policy for all orders placed on their website. You won’t need to pay an additional fee to return products to Bloomingdale’s. Return requests for final offer items must be submitted within 30 days of purchasing but everything else has a 90-day return window.

Tips for Shopping at Bloomingdale's

Before you complete your next purchase at Bloomingdale’s, check out this list of tips and tricks to save a little money. There’s no need to pay full price if you don’t have to. There are tips here to benefit both occasional shoppers and regular customers.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - Perhaps the easiest method to save on your purchase is to take advantage of a promo code. These are online coupons that usually take the price of your purchase down but sometimes have other perks like free shipping. You can find promo codes around online but the best place to snag one for Bloomingdale’s is here on this page at Marie Claire’s.

Wait for a Sale - If you don’t mind waiting, it can be well worth holding out for a good sale to roll around. These pop up throughout the year, typically around holidays. Signing up for the newsletter will keep you best informed of future sales. You can also check out the sales page on the website to explore everything currently available at a discount.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Bloomingdale’s offers both a newsletter and text alert subscription service for customers. They are free to sign up for and a great option for regular customers who want to keep an eye out for sales and promos. To sign up for either, enter your email address or mobile phone number into the sign up form at the bottom of the Bloomingdale’s homepage.

Follow Bloomingdale's on Social Media - If you don’t want to deal with the notifications that come with signing up for a newsletter but still want to keep an eye out for sales and deals, you can always just follow Bloomindale’s on social media. The company has a few profiles across multiple platforms so you can pick your favorite. To find Bloomingdale’s social media pages, scroll to the bottom of the homepage.

Loyallist Program - Another service you don’t want to skip out on is the Loyallist program. This is a point-based system that earns members reward points every time they spend money. These points can be redeemed for perks and exclusive offers. All members of the Loyallist program are eligible for free shipping. Best of all? It’s totally free to sign up for! Check out the Loyallist page at the Bloomingdale’s website for more details.

How to Use Promo Codes at Bloomingdale's

Promo codes work at Bloomingdale’s much like you’d expect from any other online retailer. Promo codes typically have terms that determine when they can be used and what products they can be applied toward. Make sure the promo code you want to use is valid before trying to apply it to your purchase.

Add the product or products you want to buy to your cart, referred to as a bag at Bloomingdale’s. Open the cart, or bag. On the right hand side of the window, look for a section titled “Promos & Offers”. Under "Enter promo code" is a blank field, enter your promo code in this field. Click “Apply”. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your cart. Click "Proceed to checkout" and complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Bloomingdale's

If you’re not sure what to buy at Bloomingdale’s, we’ve got plenty of suggestions to get you started. We love the wide selection of goods at Bloomingdale’s and can’t help ourselves when it comes to showcasing the best they have to offer. They recently had an anniversary sale with tons of cool products in the spotlight.