FAQs

What is the Bombas Happiness Guarantee? The Happiness Guarantee assures that Bombas will do what it takes to ensure that you are satisfied with your order – no matter what. It’s a simple concept: If your Bombas don't fit, they'll help you return or exchange them. If your shirt has a hole, they will replace it. If a pet eats a sock, they will replace it. If your order never makes it to your door, they’ll refund you or send you a new set of Bombas. The company says no matter what your difficulty is, the Happiness Guarantee will cover it. Simply drop them an email at hello@bombas.com.

How does Bombas Help with Sustainability? A core concept of the Bombas brand, sustainability is offered from concept to production and thereafter. Bombas hope to provide consumers with products that last longer while creating less waste. Their products use 86% recycled polyester in active men's underwear, 16-26% recycled cotton and 48-61% organic cotton in their Kind Knit socks and all Bombas packaging is made from 100% recycled materials.

Which Sizes Does Bombas Make? Bombas makes tanks, tees, socks and slippers for men, women and children. Socks for women come in small, medium and large and for men in medium, large and extra large. Teens, toddlers and baby socks come in: Youth 1 and Youth 2, Toddler 1 and Toddler 2, and 0-6 Months and 6-12 Months. Slippers for adults come in sizes S to L for women and from M to XL for men. Children’s slippers come in Youth 1 and Youth 2, Toddler 1 and Toddler 2 and one size for babies. Some slippers also come in individual adult sizes (women's 5-11 and men’s sizes 7-13). Underwear for women are made in sizes from XS-2X and for men in sizes S-3XL. Tee shirts come in sizes XS-2X for women and S-3XL for men.

Hints and Tips

Bombas’ line of underwear, tees and socks were designed to add comfort to the lives of runners, walkers, office workers, fashionistas and everyday humans alike. Bombas is a leading apparel icon that produces ultra-thin socks, t-shirts and underwear for men, women and children. The company's mission is to create comfortable and well-fitting underwear that people will never want to take off. Along with developing a number of products that are carefully tested for comfort and longevity, their extensive selection of fits and styles ensures you will find the right product for your life. Use some of our tips to save even more on your favorites.

Save Money By Ordering in Packs: Bombas is known for its top-of-the-line undergarments and you can save even more by buying them in bulk. Save up to 15% by purchasing one of their packs of socks, slippers, underwear or tee shirts on their website. Packs come in quantities of 4, 6 or 12 and, yes, you can apply any promo code in addition to the pack discount for an even steeper discount!

Refer a Friend for a $20 Credit: When you refer a friend to buy Bombas, they’ll receive 25% off their first purchase and Bombas will give you a $20 credit in your account to refresh your clothing collection. Simply share your link via the Bombas website and once they purchase, the credit will appear in your account.

How to use Bombas coupon codes

1. Click the discount deal you want on this page and copy any promo codes offered.

2. Click the “Get Offer at Bombas” button to be redirected to the Bombas website.

3. Browse the Bombas website to find the items and sizes you’d like to purchase and add them to your shopping bag.

4. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping bag icon at the top right-hand corner of the website and then click “Checkout.”

5. Fill in your contact information and shipping details.

6. On the right side, you’ll see a section for “Gift Card or Discount Code.” Paste any promo codes here.

7. You can also add a Gift Message here!

8. Finally, click “Apply,” and your discount should automatically be applied to your order.

What we recommend buying from Bombas

Of course, we regularly feature Bombas whenever writing about high-quality socks, but we also love their undergarments, layering pieces and slippers. Underneath our Prada loafers and Givenchy boots, you might find very well find a majority of Marie Claire editors rocking Bombas. Whether you’re looking for the best no-show socks for your run or knee-high socks for workwear, we know Bombas products can be counted on. We also recommend their Men's Merino Wool Calf Sock for gentlemen in colder climes.

The slippers come in a variety of colors and fabrics. The Sherpa Lined version of the Women's Gripper Slipper will keep you cozy on cold nights and we love the colors available (pink!) in the Women's Cable Knit Gripper Slipper. For gifting, check out the Women's Gripper Slipper & Tri-Block Ankle 7-Pack so your loved one can try the best of both worlds.

In their underwear selection, we suggest picking up their high-rise hipster – a favorite for those of you who love having higher coverage. They sit at the natural waist, are made with both cotton and modal, and are breathable, soft and durable. We’re also fans of their tees. The Women's Pima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt is conveniently sold in a three-pack and the Men's Merino Wool Crew Neck Long Sleeve is perfect for layering.

Whether you’re layering up or just looking for everyday pieces that last, Bombas will deliver. And you can count on Marie Claire to always list the best shopping discounts here.