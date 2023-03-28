FAQs

Does Cotton On have free shipping? You can get free shipping on your Cotton On order by reaching a minimum total spend of $60 or more. If you’re signed up for the Cotton On & Co. Perks loyalty program, you can get free shipping on your first order of $25 or more. You can always check this page for any free shipping promo codes here too.

How can I use more than one promo code at Cotton On? Cotton On usually lets you use more than one coupon on your order. Simply enter both your codes at the checkout for your total to be updated. Make sure to double-check the terms and conditions of each promo code, including the minimum spend. If you have any questions about your order, you can always contact the customer support team.

How can I get 20% off at Cotton On? Simply go to the Cotton On the website and sign up for their newsletter or loyalty program for 20% off your first order. You’ll need to give your email address to be sent your 20% off code. You can sometimes find discounts of 20% off in the Cotton On Sale section too.

Does Cotton On have an app? Yes, Cotton On has an app. You can download their app for free from the App Store or Google Play. Once it's downloaded, you can easily shop on the go for relaxed Aussie styles.

What is the Cotton On returns policy? You can return your Cotton On order at any time subject to the terms and conditions. Cotton On does not accept returns on selected items listed on their returns page. Your items should be returned unworn, unwashed, and with any tags still attached. If you are returning swimwear, the hygiene sticker should still be attached.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: If you’re new to Cotton On, you can usually get a coupon code to use on your first order. All you need to do is go to the Cotton On the website and sign up for emails. You’ll need to enter your email address for this promotion, but we think it’s worth it. You’ll get 20% off your first order and Cotton On will let you know about any new promotions and the latest products to add to your wardrobe. You can also find this promotion by choosing our Newsletter Discount promo code on this page.

Affordable Shipping: We all know paying extra for shipping can be annoying. That’s why it’s always worth knowing which brands have low-cost shipping. At Cotton On, you can get free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Your order will be delivered within 2-4 working days for selected US states and 4-7 working days for the majority. If you’re happy to pick it up in-store, then you can collect your order for free on orders of $30 or more. Express shipping is also available for $9 or you can choose next-day shipping for $25. With so many shipping options available, we’d recommend checking their US Domestic Shipping page for more information.

Cotton On & Co. Perks: Join the Cotton On. & Co Perks loyalty program to earn points on your clothing purchases. Each $1 spent gives you 1 loyalty point. When you have 50 points, you can get a $5 coupon. When you sign up, you’ll be sent a promo code for free shipping on your first order of over $25. Standard shipping normally costs $7 or is free when you reach a minimum total spend of $60 or more. Even better, Cotton On will also send you regular promotions and new product updates so you never miss a deal. You can sign up for the loyalty program by going to the ‘CottonOn & Co. Perks’ page and clicking ‘Join Now’. You should find this page in the website footer, under ‘About Us’.

Student Discount: Are you currently a student on a budget? At Cotton On, you can get 15% off your clothing orders with a student discount. However, this cannot be used on any sale items, charity, or gift cards. If you’re looking for the student discount page, simply scroll down to the footer of the Cotton On website. You should see a ‘UNiDAYS Get 15% Off’ text which you can click. This will take you to the UNiDAYS log-in to verify your student status. Once you sign in, you can access your student promo code.

Browse the Sale: Finding a good deal in the sale always gives you a smug feeling. Australian-style clothing can be casual and effortless but sometimes have high prices. We’d recommend shopping the Sale section of Cotton On for clothing staples that won’t hurt your wallet. Previously, we’ve seen discounts of up to 50% off in the Sale section. You can navigate the sale by choosing which product type you’d like. You can also shop by price categories such as ‘$10 or Under’ for a true saving.

How to Use Your Cotton On Promo Code