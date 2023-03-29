EVEREVE coupons for March 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Does EVEREVE offer free shipping? Yes, they do. EVEREVE offers free shipping on orders over $50. However, if your order contains shoes then your order will be subject to a $5.95 shipping fee due to the size and weight of the package. All packages are sent by UPS Priority Mail and can take up to 3-5 days to be processed and shipped.

Is there an EVEREVE store near me? With over 100 locations nationwide it’s likely that one may be convenient for you! To find your nearest store, head over to EVEREVE’s site and the Store Locator page. Then you’ll need to enter your ZIP code to find your nearest store.

Does EVEREVE offer in-store pickup? Yes, if there is an EVEREVE location conveniently located near you then you can opt to pick up your order from there. You can do this at the checkout when placing your order, once your order is placed you’ll receive a notification text confirming that your order is ready to be collected. You’ll then have 7 days to collect your order once you’ve received your confirmation text.

How can I contact EVEREVE? You can get in touch with EVEREVE in a number of ways. You can either send them an email at support@evereve.com , call them at 1-877-290-6262 (option 2) between 09:00-17:00 CST Monday to Friday, or visit a store where staff can help you.

What is EVEREVE’s returns policy? EVEREVE accepts returns for up to 30 days after the date of purchase in-store or the date that a shipped item was delivered. When returning an item to EVEREVE you can either return an item using USPS at a flat rate of $5.95 or by returning it directly to an EVEREVE store. Returns to EVEREVE should still have the original tags attached and be in an unworn condition.

EVEREVE saving tips

Coupons and promo codes aren’t the only ways to save at EVEREVE, there are plenty of other ways to get the latest trends for less. We’ve done the hard work for you and found some of the best and easiest ways to save right here:

Sign up for the newsletter - The NEVEREVE newsletter is a fantastic and incredibly easy way to start saving on your purchases. You’ll get all of the latest news on products, promotions, and sales delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss out. By signing up for the newsletter you can also get access to extra benefits such as $25 off your first Trendsend box of handpicked by stylist clothing curated entirely for you or 10% off your first order.

Earn savings with EVEREVE Rewards - By spending $150 or more in a two-month period EVEREVE will send you a rewards coupon up to the value of 10% or $50. Reward coupons are issued to customers six times a year, and can be used either in-store or online when placing orders. For the full terms and conditions be sure to head over to EVEREVE’s website.

Shop the sale - Another easy way to save on your new wardrobe is to check out the EVEREVE sale. You can easily find this at the top of the EVEREVE site and you’ll regularly be able to find savings of up to 40% off items in their sale.

How to use your EVEREVE coupon

If you’ve found your next must-have piece from EVEREVE and a coupon but you’re not quite sure how to use it then follow these simple steps to start saving: