FAQs

Can I redeem more than one promo code at Function of Beauty? Generally, promo codes can’t be stacked at Function of Beauty. Once you have your favorite products in your basket, check out our promo codes and select the one that will offer you the best possible savings.

Is the skincare range at Function of Beauty customizable? Absolutely, skincare can be customized according to your skin type, makeup usage, and skin sensitivity. Take the online quiz to discover your own formula and choose your products including jelly cleansers, serums, and moisturizers. Don’t forget to add one of our promo codes before you checkout and make great savings.

What body products are available at Function for Beauty? Function of Beauty currently offers body lotion and body wash, both of which can be customized to suit your skin type. They are available in 5 regular fragrances and a fragrance-free option. There are also limited edition fragrances available too, check out the website to see what’s currently available.

Am I able to track my Function of Beauty order? Yes, once you place your order for haircare or skincare at Function of Beauty you will receive a confirmation email with the order number as soon as your items are dispatched you will receive a tracking number, and you can check the status of your order on the website at your convenience.

Are Function of Beauty products tested on animals and are they vegan? Function of Beauty confirms that all products are indeed cruelty-free. Great news for vegans also, as all the products are also 100% vegan. It’s great to know that you can make the most of this amazing brand with a clear conscience.

Hints and tips

Subscription service: So you’ve found perfectly formulated products for your hair type and your hair has never looked better - but you don’t want that to end! With the subscription service from Function of Beauty, it doesn’t have to. With 2, 3, and 6-month options you can enjoy the flexibility that this subscription service has to offer so you schedule the arrival of your products to suit you. Even better, you won’t pay for shipping and you’ll get 10% off recurring orders. Your packages arrive in environmentally considerate packaging and include cute stickers that you can decorate your bottles with!

Follow the socials: Consider following Function of Beauty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, or YouTube. It’s an awesome community vibe with inspiring looks and information but it pays dividends when you get to be the first to hear about new products, promotions, and deals. You can also see how others have used products and follow their hair care journey too.

Enjoy rewards: Sign up today and you could reap the rewards that Function of Beauty has to offer. The rewards program provides 20% off your first order of shampoo and conditioner, along with free shipping on all eligible orders. But it’s the exclusive treats that are the most exciting - who doesn’t love surprises?

Student savings: Great news! Students can save 25% off first orders, so make sure you grab all the products that you would like to try to maximize your savings. To access your discount you will need to create a student beans account, it’s quick and easy to sign up, and you will need to verify to academic status to qualify. Not a student? Don’t worry, we have plenty of promo codes for you to explore.

Free returns: When buying products for the first time it’s good to know that if you aren’t satisfied with your products you can return them hassle-free. At Function of Beauty, there is a 30-day returns policy from the date of purchase. So if for any reason, you aren’t totally happy you can make a return at no extra charge.

How to use your Function of Beauty promo codes