FAQs

How Do I Get an Aveda Discount? There are multiple ways to get a discount at Aveda. The fastest way is to snag a promo code for your order. You can find these around online or here on this page at Marie Claire. Another way to save on your order is to hold out for a sale or check out the exclusive offers page on the website. Regular customers should consider signing up for Aveda Plus Rewards to get points for their purchases that can be exchanged for perks and discounts in the future.

Does Aveda Offer Free Shipping? Aveda does not offer free shipping for orders placed on their website. Instead, customers must pay a $7 ground shipping fee. If you don’t mind paying extra, you can upgrade your shipping with expedited delivery options. The best way to save on shipping is to be patient and wait for the ground shipping delivery.

Does Aveda Do Student Discounts? Aveda has a student discount program that extends not only to students but also to teachers. Once verified, students and teachers are eligible for 20% off of their purchase. To learn more about the program, visit the student teacher discount page on the Aveda website and follow the verification link to get started.

Does Aveda Have a Newsletter? Aveda has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. This will keep you up to date on future sales, promos, new products, and sometimes even exclusive offers. The newsletter is free to join and you can always opt out at any time. To sign up for the newsletter, enter your email address into the blank form at the bottom of the Aveda homepage.

How Often Does Aveda Have Sales? Aveda has sales periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. However, they have a web page dedicated to exclusive offers so you can find deals at any time. This is the best option for anyone that doesn’t feel like waiting for a sale. That said, it can sometimes be worth the wait when a really good sale rolls around.

Does Aveda Offer Free Returns? Aveda has a free return policy that provides customers with a shipping label. Users have 60 days to submit their return starting from the day it was purchased. Only certain products are eligible for a return and they must be in new or gently used condition. Items like gift cards or engraved items cannot be returned.

Tips for Shopping at Aveda

Shopping at Aveda can rack up a hefty bill—especially with such a wide selection of quality products. That said, there’s no need to spend more than you have to. We’ve got a few tips and tricks you can use to take the price of your order down. These tips will work for both occasional shoppers and regular customers who keep coming back.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - One of the quickest ways to save money on your purchase at Aveda is to find a promo code to take advantage of. These are coupons that can be used for online purchase. You can find them around online but the best place to get one is here on this page at Marie Claire. We update this page regularly with the best promo codes as soon as we come across them. Promo codes usually have terms that determine when they can be used and what products they can be used with.

Wait for a Sale - If you aren’t in a hurry to get your order, it can be well worth holding out for a sale. These come up periodically throughout the year—often around holidays. Sometimes you need your care products sooner rather than later and if that’s the case, you should check out the “exclusive offers” section on the Aveda website. It has plenty of sales and deals to take advantage of immediately so you don’t have to wait for a sale.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Regular customers can sign up for the Aveda newsletter to stay up to date on upcoming sales, promos, and sometimes receive exclusive offers. Anyone can sign up for the newsletter for free and can unsubscribe from it at any time. To sign up, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Aveda homepage.

Follow Aveda on Social Media - Aveda has several social media profiles across multiple platforms. Following Aveda on one of these social media profiles is a great way to keep up with the latest sales, news, and sometimes get exclusive offers. To find Aveda on social media, scroll to the bottom of the Aveda homepage and select your preferred platform from the list.

Sign Up for Aveda Plus Rewards - Regular customers can sign up for the Aveda Plus Rewards program. It costs $10 to join but this is a one-time fee. From this point forward, every purchase you make through Aveda will accumulate points you can use for perks and discounts on future purchases. To join the program, visit the Aveda Plus Rewards page for all the details.

How to Use Promo Codes at Aveda

Aveda accepts promo codes for online orders placed at the website. Promo codes usually have terms that determine what products they can be applied toward and validity dates that expire. Make sure the promo code you want to use is valid before you apply it to your order.

Add the product or products to your cart, referred to as a bag at the Aveda website. Open the cart, or bag and click "Checkout". On the right hand side, look for an empty field labeled "Offer Code". Enter the promo code into the field. Click "Apply". If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Aveda