FAQs

Are Living Proof products cruelty-free? We can confirm that Living Proof products, including the ingredients, are not tested on animals. They are proud to own the PETA Global Beauty without Bunnies Logo. Living Proof offers vegan products too.

Does Living Proof offer student discounts? Unfortunately, Living Proof doesn’t offer a student discount at the moment. But you can still save by joining the emailing list and saving 15% off your first order. You can also add one of our Marie Claire promo codes, add one at the payment page and enjoy your discount.

Can I use more than one Living Proof promo code? Living Proof will only accept one promo code per order, no coupon stacking is permitted. However, check out our Marie Claire promo codes, our team of experts source the best codes and offers regularly, and we are confident you can make some great savings today.

Does Living Proof give free Samples? If you would like to try Living Proof shampoo, conditioner, or styling products a sample is a great way to try them before you buy. Free samples are available at Sephora stores, where you can also get expert advice from specially trained staff. You can also choose 3 free samples when you spend $30 online!

Does Living Proof offer free shipping? Yes! Living Proof offers free standard shipping when you spend $50. You also have 30 days to return your products if you aren't entirely satisfied. Head to the Living Proof website if you need more information about returns.

Hints and tips

Proofie Perks Rewards Program: Regular Living Proof shoppers should consider joining the 3-tier reward points program. It’s free to join and it’s packed with perks. Get complimentary full-size samples and access to exclusive offers right from the start. Earn 1 point for every $1 you spend and cash them in for products. There are 3 point tiers to aim for and all of them are eligible for a birthday bonus.

Auto Replenish Service: When you finally find a hair care product that solves issues and makes you feel amazing, you won’t want to be without it. If you would like to use the auto-replenishment service simply select that option the next time you add your favorites. You can choose to have your products sent to you as often as you like - monthly or bi-monthly. Never run out of your most loved shampoo, conditioner, or styling products again. And as an added bonus, auto-replenishment orders are always shipped for free.

Perfect for Vegans: Living Proof’s vegan products deliver great results. In fact, the Living Proof Dry Volume and Texture spray won the Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2022. Shop the full range of Vegan products and enjoy the gift of great hair without compromising what you believe in.

Join the Emailing List: Consider joining the Living Proof emailing list. Not only do you get access to exclusive offers and the latest news from Living Proof, but you also get 15% off your first purchase! What better opportunity is there to fill your cart with this iconic global hair care brand?

Take the Hair Care Quiz: Not sure what your hair type is? Wondering what Living Proof products would work best for you? No problem! Living Proof has a simple hair care quiz that will provide you with all the answers. Once you have completed the quiz you will get suggestions as to what are the best products for you. Pop them in your basket and add one of our Marie Claire promo codes to maximize your savings.

How to use your Living Proof promo code