HairStory coupons for March 2023

Use these 16 HairStory coupons to save on professional-grade haircare products.

Ash Hill
By Ash Hill
last updated

Frequently Asked Questions About Hairstory

How Do I Get a Hairstory Discount?

There are a few ways to get discounts at Hairstory. The quickest and easiest method to save is to find a promo code to use on your purchase. These can be found here on this page at Marie Claire. You can check back regularly for new codes as we update it with new codes as we find them. If you’re not in a hurry, it can be worth waiting on a sale to occur. Regular customers can also sign up for the Refill Club to save money on their purchases and get free shipping.

Does Hairstory Offer Free Shipping?

Hairstory offers free standard shipping to customers if their order totals more than $55. If your order is under this amount, the standard shipping fee is $8.95. If you’re in a hurry and don’t mind paying extra, you can always pay more for expedited shipping options. Members of the Refill Club are eligible for free shipping on their orders.

Does Hairstory Do Student Discounts?

As of writing, Hairstory does not have a student discount program in place. This could always change in the future. If we find out that Hairstory has a student discount program, we’ll be sure to let you know with details on how to take advantage of it here.

Does Hairstory Have a Newsletter?

Hairstory does not have a newsletter service for customers to sign up for. The best way to keep up with upcoming sales and new products is to follow Hairstory on social media. You can find links to Hairstory’s social media accounts at the bottom of the Hairstory website homepage.

How Often Does Hairstory Have Sales?

Hairstory has sales periodically. There is no dedicated sales section on the website, so you’ll have to be diligent and keep your eye open for one. The best way to keep up with sales and promotions at Hairstory is to follow them on social media. They have links to their social media profiles on the homepage of the Hairstory website.

Does Hairstory Offer Free Returns?

Hairstory has a return policy that allows customers to request returns or exchanges within 60 days of the original purchase. Requests submitted outside of the 60-day window will not be eligible. Hairstory also confirmed that shipping charges are not refundable, only the cost of the product can be refunded.

Tips for Shopping at Hairstory

Hairstory has quite a few ways you can save on your purchase. These tips and tricks are great for first time shoppers as well as regular customers looking for ways to avoid paying full price. From promo codes to subscription services there are quite a few options to choose from to be sure to look through each of them to find an option that will work for you.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - The quickest way to save at Hairstory is to use a promo code. These are coupons that instantly take the price of your cart down once applied to your purchase. The best place to find promo codes for Hairstory is here at Marie Claire. We post them as soon as we come across them. Promo codes often have terms that determine what products they apply to and when they can be used, so be sure to double check the details before you try to use one.

Wait for a Sale - If you’re not in a hurry to get your Hairstory order, it might be worth waiting for a sale to roll around. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. It’s not always clear when a sale will occur so be sure to check back regularly to see if there’s anything going on before you complete your order.

Subscribe to the Refill Club - Hairstory has a program called the Refill Club. This is intended for regular customers that enables them to subscribe to their favorite products. Subscribing will save you as much as 20% off the regular price and also comes with the perk of free shipping. If you shop at Hairstory on a regular basis, this is definitely worth signing up for.

Shop Hairstory Kits - Hairstory has kits available on their website that contain multiple products in one bundle. These can save you money that would otherwise be spent buying the products individually. This option is ideal if you were already planning to purchase the items in the kit. These are also ideal for new customers that want to experiment with Hairstory products intended for particular use cases or hair types.

Stylists Can Join Hairstory Pro - If you’re a hair stylist, you should take a close look at the Hairstory Pro service. This program is intended for stylists and salon owners. By signing up, you’re eligible to earn 25% commission on Hairstory products sold both in your store and online. This is a great way to get a little back while bringing Hairstory products to your customers.

How to Use Promo Codes at Hairstory

Promo codes work just as you’d expect with most any other online retailer. The terms of the promo code will let you know what products it applies toward and whether or not it has an expiration date. Make sure the promo code you want to use is valid for your purchase before applying it to your cart.

  1. Add the products you want to use to your cart, referred to as a basket on the Hairstory website.
  2. Open the cart, or basket.
  3. Click “Let’s checkout” on the pop up.
  4. Log into your account or otherwise enter the details requested in the prompt.
  5. Click the button to “Continue to payment and shipping”.
  6. On the left-hand side of the screen is a section titled “Coupon code”.
  7. Enter your promo code in the empty field.
  8. Click “Submit”. If the promo code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase.
  9. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Hairstory

We’re no strangers to beauty products at Marie Claire and have recommended our fair share of Hairstory products. Their New Wash Original cleanser was featured as one of our top picks for dry scalp treatments alongside several other name brand solutions. Because Hairstory supports such a wide range of hair types, their New Wash cleanser also worked its way into our guide on dying textured hair. If you’re looking for a shampoo free solution that will keep your hair clean and at its best, we definitely recommend checking out Hairstory.

About HairStory

Hairstory is a company dedicated to providing products for hair care including unique washes for different types of hair and accessories like brushes and scalp massagers. The Hairstory brand was developed by Jackie Bauer who wanted to create something that wasn’t quite shampoo that would nourish hair while keeping you clean.Hairstory has a brick and mortar store in Manhattan so if you’re in the area, you can always pop in to make a purchase in person. However, Hairstory also has a vibrant (and orange) online store with all of their products available so you can have them delivered right to your doorstep.

Written by

Ash Hill Ash Hill Writer

Despite her love for classic fashion, Ash is hoping the flare jeans trend rides to its inevitable conclusion—full-blown JNCO's. When she isn't creating homemade couture inspired by the latest Chanel ready-to-wear, she's writing articles and digging deep into historical fashion. You'll find her work here at Marie Claire and a few tech websites as well including Tom's Hardware, Howchoo, and in the official Raspberry Pi magazine.

