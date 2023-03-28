FAQs

Can I use more than one promo code at Madison Reed? Unfortunately, Madison Reed does not usually allow coupon stacking. Once you have your favorite items in your basket be sure to choose the best promo code for maximum savings. Check back with us regularly as we update our promo codes regularly, why pay full price for your hair color and root touch-up if you don’t need to?

Can I spread the cost of my order at Madison Reed? Absolutely, if you’d like to stock up on all your favorite hair colors, hair tools, and shampoo but would like to manage to pay for them - Madison Reed will allow you to spread the cost using Afterpay. Customers will need to create an Afterpay account and returning customers can simply log in to their account to make their purchase.

Can I pick up my Madison Reed order in-store? Of course, if you would like to pick up your online order from a Color Bar you can. Simply choose this option at the checkout page when placing your order. Your order should be ready for collection on the same day or if your order is placed after business hours it will be available for collection the next day.

Does Madison Reed have an App? If you like to shop on the go then check out the Madison Reed App, available on both IOS and Android it’s a quick and easy way to shop. You can still use our promo codes when shopping on the App, see what we have to offer today and start saving.

Does Madison Reed have sales? Madison Reed don’t have regular sales, but you can save money by shopping bundles and kits. They are a great way to take the thought process out of pairing products, knowing which products work well together, and trying products that are new to you. Don’t forget to add one of our promo codes for great savings.

Hints and tips

Free video consultations: Deciding on a change in hair color can be challenging at the best of times, but choosing the right color from products online is even more so. At Madison Reed you can enjoy a free 15 minutes consultation with a professional - they can help you choose the best color to suit you, any application questions you may have, or simply how to make the most of your current style.

Newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at Madison Reed you will be the first to know about any future promotions and exclusive offers. As a thank you for signing up, you will receive free shipping on your first order.

Become a member: When you become a member at Madison Reed you can enjoy a whole host of benefits! How does 15% off every box, auto shipping, a birthday gift, free phone/email/chat with a colorist, and a deluxe mini-piece kit sound? Awesome right? And all of this at no extra cost to you! Check out our promo codes too, as you could potentially save even more.

Easy returns: If you aren’t entirely satisfied with your hair color, root touch-up, or hair tools from Madison Reed you can exchange your products at no extra cost. If, after you have tried your replacement product you still aren't 100% satisfied you can receive a full refund. This service allows you to shop in complete confidence and get the perfect products for beautiful-looking hair.

Refer a friend: Once you discover Madison Reed and enjoy the results of great haircare products you will want to share it with friends and family. Consider signing up for the friend's referral program on the Madison Reed website. Your friend will receive a promo code for $15 off their first purchase. Once they have placed an order you will also receive a $15 promo code to use on all your favorite products.

How to use your Madison Reed promo code