FAQs

Are gift cards available at Gap? Yes, gift cards can be purchased either online or in-store. They can be sent in the mail or via email to the recipient. Gift Cards make the perfect gift for those who seem to have everything, are difficult to buy for, or you’re unsure what size to buy. Even better, gift cards sent via email are perfect last-minute gifts, we’re not saying you would forget a birthday but…

Will I get a discount at Gap on my birthday? If you are a member of the Good Gap Rewards program you will receive an exclusive discount on your special day. Why not treat yourself to an infamous Gap Sweatshirt or an entire new wardrobe? Whatever you choose to use your discount for, it’s a great birthday reward.

Can I stack my Gap promo codes? Gap don’t usually allow stacking promo codes. With this in mind, it’s a good idea to explore our current promo codes when you have filled your basket, be sure to choose the best code to suit your purchase - enjoy the biggest savings possible.

Does Gap offer students discounts? Unfortunately, Gap doesn’t currently offer a student discount. However, you can still maximize your savings with one of our promo codes. You can also pick up some incredible savings by exploring the sale and clearance items on the website, with jeans to accessories on offer…take your pick.

Can I spread the cost of my order at Gap? Yes, at Gap you can select Afterpay at checkout. You will need to create an Afterpay account, once you do so, you can spread the cost of your payments. Shop that holiday wardrobe and make it affordable. Explore our promo codes to unlock additional discounts before you checkout.

Hints and tips

Sign up for emails: Sign up for emails at Gap and enjoy a massive 25% off regular-price items online. Not only this, you will receive exclusive access to offers, new arrivals, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop for wardrobe essentials.

Good Gap Rewards: Gap rewards are essential to regular shoppers at Gap. Whether you shop for maternity wear or socks you can earn points that go towards a coupon you can apply to your next purchase. The Good Gap rewards provide $1 for every point earnt, once you have enough, you can enjoy your savings! It’s free to sign up, so what are you waiting for?

Shop the sale: Gap has awesome sales where you can pick up a real bargain. Explore the sale section and potentially save up to 70% off denim, workwear, dresses, Gap essentials, and more. The sale is the perfect opportunity to update your look from comfortable hoodies to party outfits. Don’t walk…run!

Free shipping: Great news, if your order is over $50 you can enjoy free shipping at Gap. Making a small purchase? No problem, shipping is just $7. Take a look at our promo codes too, we often have free shipping codes that can sometimes be used in conjunction with other promo codes… optimize those savings.

Consider the Gap credit card: Remember we told you about the Good Gap Rewards? (see above) well, Gap credit card holders can reap even more rewards with double points. But the opportunity to save doesn’t end there as once you are approved you will be eligible for an additional 25% discount. As a Gap credit card holder, you will be the first to get notified on upcoming promotions and sales too.

How to use your Gap promo code