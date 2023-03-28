FAQs

How can I get free shipping at Gap Factory? You can get free shipping on your Gap Factory order when you spend $50 or over. However, you will need to sign up for the Gap loyalty program for this free shipping promotion. If your order is less than $50, then basic shipping will cost $7. Your order should arrive within 5-7 working days. It’s always worth checking this page for the occasional free shipping coupon code too.

Does Gap Factory have a military discount? Unfortunately, Gap Factory does not list any military discounts on their website. However, their parent brand Gap does offer a 10% military discount. You can get this discount by emailing customer service or shopping in-store. We’d recommend contacting the customer service team at Gap Factory for a military discount.

Can I get a 20% off promo code at Gap Factory? You can sign up for emails from Gap Factory for 20% off your first order. You can usually find the relevant sign-up promo code on this page. If you sign up for the Gap Inc. Credit Card, then you can also get 20% off your first order placed using the credit card. Of course, you can also shop the sales for strong discounts including 20% off.

Does Gap Factory allow you to stack coupons? With specific Gap Factory orders, you might be able to add more than one promo code. This can be a simple way to double your savings on your new wardrobe. We’d recommend checking the terms and conditions of each promo code to be sure.

Can I return my Gap Factory order to Gap? Gap Factory gives you 30 days to return your order. You can easily return your order online or in-store. If you would like to return your order in-store, it appears you will need to return your item to a specific Gap Factory store.

Hints and tips

Save with Clearance

Whilst Gap Factory already has low-cost pricing, shopping the Clearance is always a great way to save more. You’ll usually find price drops of up to 45% off on selected clothing. To shop the Clearance, simply hover your mouse over the ‘Deals & Clearance’ menu. You should be able to sort the sale by clothing for men, women, kids, and babies. Their ‘Deals’ section also includes percentage discounts of up to 75% off in some cases. These are some of the top promotions we’ve seen on Gap Factory clothing.

Join the Newsletter

When you sign up for the Gap Factory newsletter, you can 20% off your first order. It’s one of the easiest ways to save at Gap Factory that we’ve seen. Simply go to their homepage and enter your email address into the sign-up box. You should find this in the footer of the website. By joining the mailing list, you’ll also be sent the latest promotions new products, and sales. Gap Factory might occasionally send you exclusive coupon codes too.

Sign up for Gap Good Rewards

Join the Gap Goods Rewards program to earn points on your orders at Gap Factory. You’ll earn 1 point for every $1 you spend. When you reach 100 points, you’ve earned $1 off your next order. There are two ways you can join the rewards program. You can join with a Gap Inc. Credit Card or you can join for free with your email address. Once you join the rewards program, you’ll get free shipping on orders of over $50, a birthday gift, and exclusive promotions. To sign up, simply go to the footer of the website and click ‘Gap Goods Rewards’. You can then click ‘Join for Free’ and enter your email address.

Save with a Gap. Inc Credit Card

Do you usually shop at Gap or Gap Factory? When you sign up for the Gap. Inc Credit Card, you can save on your orders. You’ll get 20% off your first order at Gap Factory, which you will have 14 days to use. Gap will also add you to the second level of their Gap Goods Rewards program. This will give you extra points on your purchases, early access to sales, and more points on your birthday.

Follow Gap Factory

If you love finding the latest sales and fashion trends, make sure to follow Gap Factory on social media. It’s best to follow them on Facebook for regular new product updates and promotions. Their previous posts have included sales updates for 40-60% off on selected clothing. When you follow them, you’ll be the first to know about these sales. Sometimes you’ll also find social media competitions such as ‘Shuffle & Save’. This gave shoppers the chance to win 40% off their order by texting Gap Factory. Simply follow them by clicking the like button on their page.

How to Use Your Gap Factory Promo Code