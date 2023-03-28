FAQs

Does Good American have free shipping? Good American does have free standard shipping on orders of $125 or over. We’d recommend stocking up on clothing essentials in one order to qualify for free shipping. You can update your capsule wardrobe and cut shipping costs too. Make sure to check this page before you go to checkout for the occasional free shipping code on orders of less than $125.

Are there student discounts at Good American? Currently, there are no student discounts at Good American. We’ll update this page if this changes. Students can still save on their clothing orders by shopping with one of our Good American promo codes. The sale section is also a great place to shop for savings with up to 40% off selected collections.

Can I get a first-order promo code at Good American? Are you new to Good American clothing? You can join the mailing list and Good American will send you $50 off your first order. It’s also a great idea to check this page too. Sometimes, we have first-order promo codes such as 15% off your purchase.

Does Good American have price adjustments? Yes, Good American does give price adjustments. When you buy a product within 7 days of it going on sale, they will refund you the difference. Be sure to check the terms and conditions. Simply email the customer service team if you would like to ask for a price adjustment.

Can I get 20% off Good American clothing? You might be able to get 20% off at Good American when you shop with one of our promo codes. We update these regularly so the percentage discounts can change throughout the year. Shopping the sale is also a fantastic way to get over 20% off on clothing from swimwear to jumpsuits.

Hints and Tips

Save with Good American Sales: Clothing with inclusive sizing shouldn’t have to cost a fortune. Now, you can shop sizes from 00-24 for less with sales pages at Good American. Check their sales page for top-selling styles on essentials such as jeans, tees, and jumpsuits. We’ve seen sales before of up to 40% off selected clothing. Good American is known for its flattering and innovative jeans. With plenty of styles, you can find your perfect jeans for less in the sale. You can shop the brand’s iconic styles such as Good Legs jeans, Good Curve jeans, and The Weekender jeans. The best part about the sale is new products are added on a regular basis. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can keep updated on the latest promotions and sales.

Join the Mailing List: You can sign up for the Good American mailing list and earn a discount on your first order. Good American will send you $50 off your first denim jeans. You can also use our relevant first-order discount code to get 15% off your order. Whether you’re shopping for jeans or tees, it’s a great way to get a saving on your order. Good American will also send you the latest sales and tailored product news. To join the newsletter, go to the homepage and type your email address into the box at the footer of the website. You can always click the relevant Good American coupon code on this page too.

Texts Notifications: Are you always looking for savings from Good American? It might be worth signing up for text notifications. Simply sign up with your mobile phone number and Good American will send you the latest promotions and sales information. If you want to opt out, you can text STOP at any time.

