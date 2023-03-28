FAQs

Are Gift Cards available at Intermix? Absolutely, ideal for the person who is challenging to buy for! Gift cards are available from $50 to $1000 so you can really spoil that someone special. Let them choose if shoes, jewelry, or the latest designer jacket is for them. Gift cards can be used in-store or online, remind the recipient to check Marie Claire promo codes so they can make the most of their gift card.

Will Intermix price match? Unfortunately, Intermix doesn’t offer a price match right now but don’t despair, there are awesome offers on designer brands available, including gorgeous sale items and savings to be made using our Marie Claire promo codes.

Does Intermix hold seasonal sales? Absolutely, there are regular sales throughout the year including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Consider signing up for emails and text alerts to be the first to know about promotions. In addition to that it’s a great idea to check back with us regularly for the latest promo codes and special offers.

How long is the returns policy at Intermix? If for any reason you aren’t totally satisfied with your order you have up to 30 days from the date of receipt. The great news is that returns are complimentary, Intermix cover the cost! A full refund will be made to the original payment method used.

Is tracking possible at Intermix? Of course! Once you have ordered beautiful new items for your wardrobe you will be sent an email confirmation with a tracking number so you can see exactly how long you need to wait to try out your new look. If you’re a member, even better, you can simply log in to your account to access tracking information.

Hints and tips

Explore the sales - Many of the designer ranges at Intermix are considered purchase, and these fashion pieces are investments as well as wardrobe staples. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t nab yourself a designer bargain. Check out the sale section on the website where you can save up to 50% off the biggest names in fashion. Whether the fashionista in you is calling for a new pair of Jimmy Choo’s or gorgeous Paco Rabbane earrings, take a look at the sale regularly.

Stay Social - Social media is a great place to post your latest designer looks but also an awesome place to spot offers from Intermix! Intermix adds promotions and announces sales on their social media channels regularly, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram, links can be found at the bottom of the Intermix website.

Don’t miss Email and Text offers -Take a moment to sign up for emails and texts from Intermix, not only will you get promo codes and coupons sent directly to your inbox to put towards your favorite designer purchases; sign-ups to the newsletter via email will reward you with 15% off your first order. So that stunning Ronny Kobo dress you had your eye on could be a little cheaper!

Enjoy free shipping - You’ve chosen the perfect outfit or outfits! And now you need to consider the cost of shipping! Actually, no you don’t. No matter if you have one outfit in your basket or five, shipping to US addresses is free. And if you have a special occasion in the next few days and need that party dress sooner, opt for express delivery at an additional small cost.

Finance Options - Affirm financing makes fashion more affordable and allows you to budget for luxury so you can indulge in those Alexander Wang boots or Lizzie Fortunato earrings. Opting for Affirm financing is simple, just select the option at checkout and divide your payments into installments that suit your budget, don’t forget to add a Marie Claire promo code too while you’re at it!

Get in THE MIX - Don’t miss THE MIX, an accessible blog that brings all your fashion questions to one place and answers them. If you want to know how to style the latest looks and have fun with fashion this is the place for you. Inspirational women share their life experiences of how and why they are making an impact. THE MIX is the ultimate way to find your next look and using our promo codes could make that even more affordable.

How to use your Intermix promo code