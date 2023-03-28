Frequently Asked Questions About J.Crew

How Do I Get a J.Crew Discount? There are a couple of ways to get a discount on your purchase at J. Crew. The quickest way is to find a good promo code that can be applied to your order. You can also sign up for J. Crew Passports free program that comes with a variety of perks including free shipping. If you’re not in a hurry, you can always hold out for a sale or check out the sales section on the website.

Does J.Crew Offer Free Shipping? Under certain conditions, purchases at J. Crew are eligible for free shipping. The easiest way to get free shipping is to sign up for the J. Crew Passport program. If for whatever reason you’re not able to get free shipping, you can expect a $5 fee for ground shipping. You can always expedite your delivery for an additional fee.

Does J.Crew Do Student Discounts? Students and teachers both are eligible for discounts with the discount program at J. Crew. Students and teachers can verify for eligibility with a college ID. This program works for both online orders and purchases made in J. Crew stores. The discount program allows for a 20% discount. For more details on how to take advantage of the program, check out the student discount page at the J. Crew website.

Does J.Crew Have a Newsletter? J. Crew has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. It’s an email-based subscription that keeps members up to date on upcoming sales, promos, and special deals. To sign up for the newsletter, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the J. Crew homepage. It’s free to join and you can always unsubscribe at any time.

How Often Does J.Crew Have Sales? You can find sales at J. Crew periodically throughout the year—often around holidays. If you want to stay informed of upcoming sales, consider signing up for the newsletter or following J. Crew on social media. If you don’t have time to wait, you can always check out the dedicated sales page to browse everything currently available at a discount.

Does J.Crew Offer Free Returns? J. Crew does not offer free returns for purchases. If you use the label provided by J. Crew, $7.50 will be taken out of your refund total. If you are able to get to a J. Crew store, you can always bring your return back in person to avoid the fee. You’ve got 30 days to submit your return request starting at the day of purchase.

Tips for Shopping at J.Crew

Before you complete your next order at J. Crew, check out our list of tips and tricks to help save a little money. There’s no need to pay full price if you can help it and these tips are sure to help both occasional and repeat customers.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - One of the easiest ways to save money at J. Crew is to use a promo code. These are coupons that can be used for online purchases. Promo codes can be found around online but one of the best places to get one is here on this page at Marie Claire. We update this page with the latest J. Crew coupons as soon as we find them.

Wait for a Sale - If you aren’t in a hurry, you can always wait for a sale to roll around. These pop up periodically, often around holiday seasons. If you don’t have the time to wait for a sale, you can always check out the sales section on the website. This page is dedicated to all of the items currently available at a discount. You can browse everything at once or sort by category to find what you’re looking for faster.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Regular customers should consider signing up for the J. Crew newsletter. This is an email-based subscription that keeps members informed of any upcoming sales, deals, and promos. Sometimes you can also get exclusive offers. It’s free to sign up for you and you can always opt out at any time. To sign up, enter your email address into the field at the bottom of the J. Crew homepage.

Follow J.Crew on Social Media - If you don’t want to deal with email updates, you can always follow J. Crew on social media. This is a great way to keep an eye out for upcoming sales, promos, and deals. J. Crew has a few profiles at multiple social media platforms so you can choose your favorite. To find J. Crew’s profile, check out the homepage and scroll to the bottom and look for the social links in the footer.

Sign Up for J. Crew Passport - J. Crew has a free program called J. Crew Passport that customers can sign up for. This is a point-based program that allows members to accumulate points with every purchase. These can be redeemed for discounts in the future. Other perks include birthday gifts, exclusive promos, and free shipping.

How to Use Promo Codes at J.Crew

Promo codes work at J. Crew much like other online retailers. Promo codes typically have terms that determine what products they can be applied toward and a date range for its validity. Make sure the promo code you want to use is compatible with your purchase before you try to apply it to your order.

Add the product or products you want to order to your cart, referred to as a bag at J. Crew. Open the cart, or bag. Click “Checkout” at the bottom of the window that opens. Look for “Add a promo or gift card” on the checkout window. There is a field that says “Promo or Gift Card” in which you can enter your promo code. Click “Apply”. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From J.Crew