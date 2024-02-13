Le Specs promo codes for February 2024

FAQs

Where can I find Le Specs free shipping? Le Specs offers free shipping on all orders that are over $50. Orders under this threshold will cost $10.50 and your order will arrive within 3 to 5 working days via UPS.

When is the next Le Specs sale? Throughout the year, Le Specs has several sales including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas. Their Black Friday event has started early in the past and signing up for the Le Specs newsletter is the easiest way to make sure you catch it when it starts.

Can I claim a Le Specs student discount? Students can save on their future Le Specs orders by verifying their student status with Student Beans. When you do this, you will receive a 15% Le Specs promo code to use on your next purchase.

Are Le Specs sunglasses UV-protected? Every pair of Le Specs shades has lenses that are designed to filter out 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC light as well as harmful blue light up to 400nm.

What is Le Specs return policy? You have up to 30 days from the date of purchase to return your order for a full refund. All returned items must be in their original condition and packaging. Please note that items marked with ‘FINAL SALE ONLY’ cannot be returned unless they are faulty.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Sale: Spend less on popular Le Specs sunglasses when you shop on their dedicated sales page. There, you can shop between different shapes and materials with discounts of up to 50% on lots of different styles for men and women.

Newsletter Benefits: You can keep up with the best deals and latest offers when you sign up for the Le Specs newsletter. As well as keeping up to date with everything they have to offer, you will also receive a Le Specs 15% new customer discount code to use on your next purchase.

Warranty: Shop with confidence knowing that every order placed with Le Specs comes with a 6-month warranty. This protects your latest buys against workmanship faults and defects in materials. You can also register for an extended 6-month warranty on the frames of your favorite products.

Graduate Discount: Graduates can save on their future purchases just like students can. If you have graduated within the last 5 years, you can verify your graduate status with Grad Beans and receive a 15% promo code to save on your next order.

How to use your Le Specs promo code

Look through our Le Specs promo codes and find the one that fits your shopping goals. Click the ‘Get Code’ button to copy your chosen code and open the Le Specs website in a new tab. Add your favorite products to the shopping cart. When you’re finished, click the cart icon at the top of the page to begin the checkout process. You will see your order total and a ‘Continue to Checkout’ button will be to the right of the page. Click this. Enter your preferred Le Specs promo code into the ‘Discount code or gift card’ box. Click ‘Apply’ to secure your latest savings and then continue the checkout process.

How We Source Our Codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing coupons.marieclaire@futurenet.com so we know.

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.