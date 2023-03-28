FAQs

How long does GlassesUSA take to ship? The quickest shipping method within the USA is their express option which costs $12.95 and your order will arrive within 3 to 5 business days. Alternatively, you can opt for their expedited shipping option for $9.95 for delivery within 5 to 7 business days, or their standard option which will get your order to you within 7 to 10 business days.

Where does GlassesUSA ship from? GlassesUSA ships from New York, USA.

Does GlassesUSA offer a free delivery option? You can bag free delivery when you shop with GlassesUSA if you opt for their standard delivery option. This option is always free of charge and will get your order to your doorstep within 7 to 10 business days.

What is GlassesUSA’s return policy? If you would like to return your GlassesUSA purchase, you have up to 14 days from the delivery date to do so. If it is progressive lenses you would like to return, you have up to 30 days to return your glasses; this is because they allow you time to suitably adjust to your new progressive lenses.

How can you send your prescription to GlassesUSA? You can send your prescription to them by uploading a clear image of your prescription which will connect it to your current order allowing for production to begin right away. Alternatively, you can fax a copy of your prescription to 1-888-250-6925. If you choose to fax your prescription, you will also need to attach your order number to your fax so it can be allocated to the correct order.

What payment methods does GlassesUSA accept? GlassesUSA accepts a number of payment methods such as all major credit cards, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, and Klarna.

How can you get in touch with GlassesUSA? If the FAQ section isn’t providing you with the answers you are looking for, you will be glad to learn that you can get in touch with the GlassesUSA customer service team. They have a live chat function available on their website which you can use 24/7. Alternatively, you can call them at 1-844-244-1186 every day between 7 am and midnight. You can also email them at service@glassesusa.com for order-related queries or returns@glassesusa.com for returns-related questions.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Sale: Whether you’re looking for a new stylish pair of sunglasses or just to upgrade your lenses, the GlassesUSA sale is a great place to find some of the best prices they have to offer. With up to 40% off designer frames, up to 50% off lens upgrades, and up to 60% discounts across the board, you can stick to your budget and get the eye care you need easily.

Designer Outlet: If you’re going to wear glasses then we all want a pair that look great, right? You can find the perfect pair of designer glasses for some of the best prices from brands such as Gucci, Prada, Michael Kors, and Ray-Ban to name a few.

Newsletter: If you are a fan of GlassesUSA, signing up for their newsletter is a great way to stay up to date with everything they have to offer. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their most exclusive offers, their newest products, and their latest updates.

Referral Program: Do you have a friend that could do with upgrading their eyewear a little? You can help them out by referring them to GlassesUSA. When you do this, they will receive 10% off their first order and you will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card once they’ve placed their first order.

Student Discount: Calling students everywhere! Studying can be strenuous on the eyes so you’ll be glad to know that you can save on your next GlassesUSA order thanks to their huge 65% student discount. All you have to do is verify your student status with UNiDAYS to receive your discount code right away.

Try On Online: Finding the glasses that suit you best can be difficult when you can’t physically try them on. GlassesUSA wants to make your shopping experience as easy as possible and so they have adopted a virtual try-on function so you can just how the glasses will look on you before you’ve placed your order. This way, you can be sure they will suit you right away, making shopping for glasses so much easier.

How to use your GlassesUSA coupons